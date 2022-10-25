MONDAY’S RESULTS Varsity Flag Football
Good Hope Country Day School 8, Educational Complex High School 0: The Panthers scored the game’s only touchdown to pull out a victory over the Barracudas for the St. Croix Interscholastic Athletic Association league title at the Educational Complex High field.
Jean-Jacques Dongar ran for the only touchdown, and Mazen Yusuf added a two-point conversion run for Good Hope Country Day (4-3) against top-seeded Educational Complex High (4-3).
No other information was available on the match.
Varsity Boys Volleyball
Central High School 3, Educational Complex High School 0: The Caribs captured their second title in 24 hours, beating their island rival Barracudas in straight sets for the St. Croix IAA league championship.
Central High, which won the Fight Against Cancer tournament title at Antilles School on Sunday, won the league title by scores of 25-21, 25-18 and 25-15 over Educational Complex High.
No other information was available on the match.
Charlotte Amalie High School 3, Virgin Islands Montessori School and International Academy 1: The Hawks battled to a four-set victory over the Volts in their St. Thomas-St. John Interscholastic Athletic Association league match at the Mark C. Marin Center.
Charlotte Amalie High won the opening set 25-23, but Virgin Islands Montessori tied the match with a 25-23 win in the second set. But the Hawks took the next two sets and the match by scores of 25-14 and 25-22.
No other information was available on the match.
Ivanna Eudora Kean High School 3, All Saints Cathedral School 0: The Devil Rays took a three-set sweep from the Vikings in their St. Thomas-St. John IAA league match at the Mark C. Marin Center.
Ivanna Eudora Kean High won the match by scores of 25-21, 25-23 and 25-7 over All Saints Cathedral.
No other information was available on the match.
Varsity Girls Volleyball
Central High School 3, Educational Complex High School 0: The Lady Caribs completed a sweep of the St. Croix IAA league titles by beating their island rival Lady Barracudas in straight sets.
Central High won the match and title by scores of 25-22, 25-21 and 25-16 over Educational Complex High.
No other information was available on the match.
Antilles School 3, Gifft Hill School 0: The Lady Hurricanes swept all three sets from the Lady Barracudas in winning their St. Thomas-St. John IAA league match on St. John.
Antilles School won the match by scores of 25-23, 25-16 and 25-11 over Gifft Hill School.
No other information was available on the match.
Virgin Islands Montessori School and International Academy 3, All Saints Cathedral School 0: The Lady Volts won all three sets in beating the Lady Vikings in their St. Thomas-St. John IAA league match at the Mark C. Marin Center.
Virgin Islands Montessori won the match by scores of 25-18, 25-14 and 25-23 over All Saints Cathedral.
No other information was available on the match.
Charlotte Amalie High School 3, Ivanna Eudora Kean High School 0: The Lady Hawks, fresh off winning the Fight Against Cancer tournament title 24 hours earlier, swept the Lady Devil Rays in their St. Thomas-St. John IAA league match at the Mark C. Marin Center.
Charlotte Amalie High won the match by scores of 25-18, 25-13 and 25-23 over Ivanna Eudora Kean High.
No other information was available on the match.
Middle School Flag Football
Antilles School 20, Gifft Hill School 0: The Hurricanes shut out the Barracudas in their St. Thomas-St. John IAA league game at the Antilles School field.
Kamani Selvester accounted for two of Antilles School’s touchdowns — he caught a TD pass from Harry Holmes for the first score, then ran for the second. Segev Griffith also caught a TD pass, this one from Bryce Richardson, and Leroy Leonard had a two-point conversion run.
The win improved the Hurricanes’ record to 4-1. No information was available on Gifft Hill School’s record.
Middle School Boys Volleyball
John H. Woodson Junior High School 2, Free Will Baptist Christian School 0: The Warriors defeated the Panthers in straight sets in their St. Croix IAA league match.
Woodson Junior High won the match by scores of 25-17 and 25-12 over Free Will Baptist.
No other information was available on the match.
Middle School Girls Volleyball
Juanita Gardine K-8 School 2, John H. Woodson Junior High School 1: The Lady Hurricanes needed a third-set tiebreaker to top the Lady Warriors in their St. Croix IAA league match.
Woodson Junior High won the opening set 25-18, but Gardine K-8 School took the next two sets and the match by scores of 25-19 and 15-9.
No other information was available on the match.
WEDNESDAY, OCT. 19 Cross Country
The results from the third St. Croix IAA cross country meet, held at the Virgin Islands Track and Field Federation’s Negro Bay cross country course:
Varsity boys: Central High School’s Brandon Springer won the two-mile race in 16 minutes, 2.13 seconds. Caribs teammate Jeremiah Nurse was second in 20:08.05.
Junior varsity boys: Good Hope Country Day School had a 1-2-3 sweep in the two-mile race, led by Nathan Langley in 12:12.63. David Sean was second in 13:52.93, with Quinn Sayre third in 13:57.06.
Junior varsity girls: Central High’s Naomi Crawford won the two-mile race in 17:18.04. Good Hope Country Day’s Kennedy James was second in 17:41.27.
Middle school boys: David Morton of John H. Woodson Junior High School won the two-mile race in 13:54.22. Good Hope Country Day’s Maliek Southwell was second in 15:27.11, with Woodson Junior High’s Jamai Williams third in 18:12.65.
Middle school girls: Free Will Baptist Christian School’s Aminah Prasad won the two-mile race in 16:25.35, with sister Safiya Prasad second in 16:53.02. Good Hope Country Day’s Olivia Crikelair was third in 17:19.82.
Elementary boys: Good Hope Country Day’s Kolebert Feda won the one-mile race in 6:32.88. Teammate Ridley Smith was second in 6:35.14, with Jose Herrera of Alfredo Andrews Elementary School third in 7:33.47.
Elementary girls: Good Hope Country Day’s Charlise Morris won the one-mile race in 7:51.87. Andrews Elementary’s J’Zharia Osario was second in 8:36.38, with Ricardo Richards Elementary School’s Hypatia Thomas third in 8:56.42.
— Daily News Staff