THURSDAY’S RESULTS Middle School Soccer
Good Hope Country Day School MS 2, Good Hope Country Day School JV 0: The Panthers’ middle school squad shut out Good Hope Country Day’s junior varsity to claim the St. Croix Interscholastic Athletic Association league championship.
Yannic Elizee and Riley Pomykal had one goal each for the Panthers’ middle schoolers, who scored both goals in the second half to wrap up an undefeated season at 7-0-0.
Pomykal put Good Hope Country Day’s middle schoolers on top with his goal in the 35th minute.
Elizee then added an insurance score in the 50th minute.
Cole Cullinan was in goal to get the shutout for the Panthers’ middle school squad.
Good Hope Country Day’s junior varsity finished the season at 3-4-0.
Antilles School 2, All Saints Cathedral School 0: The Hurricanes scored a pair of goals in the second half to top the Vikings in their St. Thomas-St. John Interscholastic Athletic Association league match.
Averad Penn scored both goals for Antilles School, scoring in the 50th minute to put the Hurricanes ahead, then adding an insurance goal in the 65th minute.
Charlotte Amalie High School 10, Ss. Peter and Paul Catholic School 0: The Hawks routed the Jaguars in their St. Thomas-St. John IAA league match.
No information was available on the goal scorers for Charlotte Amalie High.