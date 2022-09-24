FRIDAY’S RESULTS Varsity Boys Volleyball
Charlotte Amalie High School 3, All Saints Cathedral School 0: The Hawks took a straight-sets victory over the Vikings in their St. Thomas-St. John Interscholastic Athletic Association league match at Antilles School’s Mark C. Marin Center. Charlotte Amalie High won the match by scores of 25-19, 25-17 and 25-14 over All Saints Cathedral.
Virgin Islands Montessori School and International Academy 3, Gifft Hill School 0: The Volts needed just three sets to beat the Barracudas in their St. Thomas-St. John IAA league match. V.I. Montessori won by scores of 25-4, 25-18 and 25-10 over St. John’s Gifft Hill School.
Virgin Islands Montessori School and International Academy 3, Ivanna Eudora Kean High School 2: The Lady Volts came out on top in a five-set slugfest against the Lady Devil Rays in their St. Thomas-St. John IAA league match.
Ivanna Eudora Kean High won the first set 25-20, but V.I. Montessori took the second set 25-23. The Lady Devil Rays then won the third set 25-23, only to have the Lady Volts even the match at 2-all with a 25-15 victory in the fourth set. Virgin Islands Montessori then won the deciding set 15-13.
Educational Complex High School 3, Good Hope Country Day 0: The Lady Barracudas swept all three sets from the Lady Panthers in their St. Croix Interscholastic Athletic Association match. Educational Complex High beat Good Hope Country Day 25-10, 25-15 and 25-10.
Gifft Hill School 3, All Saints Cathedral School 1: The Lady Barracudas needed four sets to beat the Lady Vikings in their St. Thomas-St. John IAA league match.
Gifft Hill School won the first two sets by scores of 25-14 and 25-18, but All Saints Cathedral took the third set 25-21. But the St. John private school closed out the match with a 26-24 victory in the fourth set.
Junior Varsity Girls Volleyball
Charlotte Amalie High School 2, Ss. Peter and Paul Catholic School 0: The Lady Hawks beat the Lady Jaguars in straight sets in their St. Thomas-St. John IAA league game. Charlotte Amalie High won by scores of 25-20 and 25-19 over Ss. Peter and Paul.
Middle School Flag Football
Eulalie Rivera K-8 School 24, CJM Home School 18: The Rams edged past the Home Schoolers to win their St. Croix IAA league game at the Central High School field.
D’Lanee Hassell had three rushing touchdowns and Delroy Brown added a touchdown for Rivera K-8 School.
Josai Brown ran for two touchdowns and Jah’dai Richards added a touchdown for CJM Home School.
Juanita Gardine K-8 School 32, Church of God Holiness Academy 0: The Bulldogs shut out Church of God to win their St. Croix IAA league game at the Educational Complex High School field.
Amarier Frorup and Jamal Smith Jr. accounted for two touchdowns apiece, and Myjah Hendrickson added a touchdown for Gardine K-8 School.