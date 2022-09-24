FRIDAY’S RESULTS Varsity Boys Volleyball

Charlotte Amalie High School 3, All Saints Cathedral School 0: The Hawks took a straight-sets victory over the Vikings in their St. Thomas-St. John Interscholastic Athletic Association league match at Antilles School’s Mark C. Marin Center. Charlotte Amalie High won the match by scores of 25-19, 25-17 and 25-14 over All Saints Cathedral.