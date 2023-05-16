MONDAY’S RESULTS Varsity Soccer
Charlotte Amalie High School 8, Antilles School 2: The Hawks wrapped up an undefeated season by beating the Hurricanes to clinch the St. Thomas-St. John Interscholastic Athletic Association league title.
Allande Rosier had four goals for Charlotte Amalie High (10-0-0, 30 points), with Kensley Eugene and Jean Tchally adding two goals each.
Averad Penn had a goal for Antilles School (7-2-0, 21 points), with the Hurricanes’ other score coming off a Hawks’ own goal.
Ivanna Eudora Kean High School 5, Ss. Peter and Paul Catholic School 0: The Devil Rays blanked the Jaguars in their St. Thomas-St. John IAA league match.
Diego Emile and Kyle Benjamin had two goals each for Ivanna Eudora Kean High (3-6-1, 10 points), with Yordy Pineda scoring once and adding three assists as the Devil Rays led 2-0 at the halftime break.
Ss. Peter and Paul dropped to 1-9-0 (three points).
Up next: One match is on the schedule for today, with All Saints Cathedral School (3-5-1, 10 points) taking on Virgin Islands Montessori School and International Academy (3-5-0, nine points) at the Ivanna Eudora Kean High School field. Match time is 4:45 p.m.
Middle School Soccer
Antilles School 10, Gifft Hill School 1: The Hurricanes remained in the hunt for the St. Thomas-St. John IAA league title after routing the Barracudas.
Harrison Oriol had five goals for Antilles School (4-1-1, 13 points), with Cory Watkins and Bryce Richardson adding two goals each and Harry Holmes scoring once.
Reagan Marshall scored the lone goal for Gifft Hill School (0-6-0).
Up next: One match is one the schedule for Wednesday, with Bertha C. Boschulte Middle School (4-0-1, 13 points) taking on All Saints Cathedral School (2-3-0, six points) at the Castaways Soccer Club field. Match time is 5 p.m.
Elementary Soccer
Ulla Muller Elementary School 14, Antilles School Blue 0: Thamenzy Bonne Anne had the first double-digit scoring effort this season as the Jaguars crushed the Hurricanes’ Blue squad in their St. Thomas-St. John IAA match.
Bonne Anne finished the match with 11 goals for Muller Elementary (4-4-0, 12 points). Haydens Noel added a pair of first-half goals, and Anderson Danger scored in the second half.
Bonne Anne had five goals in the first half as the Jaguars bolted to a 7-0 lead at the halftime break. He then added six goals in the second half.
Antilles School Blue is now 1-8-0 (three points).
Up next: One match is on the schedule for today, with Muller Elementary taking on All Saints Cathedral School (0-5-1, one point) at the Castaways Soccer Club field. Match time is 4:15 p.m.
SATURDAY’S RESULTS Elementary Soccer
Virgin Islands Montessori School and International Academy 9, Antilles School Blue 1: The Volts dominated the Hurricanes’ Blue squad to remain undefeated and atop the St. Thomas-St. John IAA league standings.
Eight different players scored for Virgin Islands Montessori (9-0-0, 27 points), led by a pair of early first-half goals from Dean Ritter (fifth and seventh minutes).
Lachlan Wilson (third minute), Finn Hodgins (fourth minute), Lucas Gerscovich (ninth minute) and Wyatt Hume (13th minute) also scored in the first half for the Volts, who led 6-0 at the halftime break.
Amor Jones (31st minute), James Dellinger (33rd minute) and Conner Moore (42nd minute) added second-half goals for Virgin Islands Montessori.
Antilles School Blue (1-7-0, three points) ended the shutout in the second half on Sami Asfour’s goal in the 35th minute.
Antilles School Grey 5, All Saints Cathedral School 0: The Hurricanes’ Grey squad blanked the Vikings to win their St. Thomas-St. John IAA league match.
Omar Brown had four goals for Antilles School Grey, which remained second in the league standings at 7-1-0 (21 points).
Brown put the Hurricanes Grey up 2-0 at the halftime break with goals in the fourth and 13th minutes, then completed the hat trick with second-half goals in the 38th and 41st minutes.
Jerome Boschulte also scored for Antilles School Grey, capping the match with his goal in the 49th minute.
All Saints Cathedral fell to 0-5-1 (one point).
— Daily News Staff