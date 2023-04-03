SATURDAY’S RESULTS Varsity Soccer
Charlotte Amalie High School 10, Ss. Peter and Paul Catholic School 0: Allande Rosier had a “hat trick plus” to lead the Hawks in a shutout victory over the Jaguars in their St. Thomas-St. John Interscholastic Athletic Association league match.
Rosier scored four goals for Charlotte Amalie High (1-0-0, three points), and five other players scored at least once for the Hawks, who led 4-0 at the halftime break.
Kensley Eugene scored twice for Charlotte Amalie High, and Jayden Davis, Bendy Omilus, Pierre Wood and Benkelot Larame added one goal each.
League standings: Four schools — Charlotte Amalie High, Antilles School, Virgin Islands Montessori School and International Academy, and All Saints Cathedral School — are tied after the first week of play at 1-0-0 (three points). Ss. Peter and Paul and Ivanna Eudora Kean High School are 0-1-0.
Up next: Two matches are scheduled for Tuesday. Virgin Islands Montessori takes on Charlotte Amalie High at the Ivanna Eudora Kean High field, and Antilles School hosts Ivanna Eudora Kean High. Start time for both matches is 4:45 p.m.