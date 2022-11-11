THURSDAY’S RESULTS Varsity Flag Football
Charlotte Amalie High School 6, Ivanna Eudora Kean High School 6: The Hawks wrapped up the St. Thomas-St. John Interscholastic Athletic Association league title despite battling with the Devil Rays to a tie at the Ivanna Eudora Kean High field.
Charlotte Amalie High finished the season with an 8-0-1 record in league play and 11-1-1 overall — the only blemish coming in a 16-6 loss to Ivanna Eudora Kean High in the championship game of the Dana Richardson Halloween Jamboree tournament Oct. 30 on St. Thomas.
And it looked like the Devil Rays would pull off another win over their island rivals, taking a 6-0 halftime lead on Julian Maduro’s 15-yard touchdown pass to Zavier Powell in the second quarter.
However, the Hawks tied the game at 6-all in the third quarter on Caheal Turnbull’s touchdown pass to Luis Pereira.
After finishing regulation tied at 6-6, each team failed to score on chances from the 20-yard line.
Defensively, each team had an interception — Kadani Stevens for Charlotte Amalie High, and Cordell Abraham for Ivanna Eudora Kean High.
The Devil Rays finished their season at 3-3-1 STTJIAA and 7-3-1 overall.
Ss. Peter and Paul Catholic School 3, All Saints Cathedral School 0: The Jaguars topped the Vikings in three close sets to win their St. Thomas-St. John IAA league match at the Mark C. Marin Center.
Ss. Peter and Paul won the match by scores of 25-21, 25-20 and 25-22 over All Saints Cathedral.
No other information was available on the match.
Virgin Islands Montessori School and International Academy 3, Charlotte Amalie High School 2: Despite suffering a five-set loss to the Lady Volts at the Mark C. Marin Center, the Lady Hawks wrapped up the St. Thomas-St. John IAA league championship in the season finale.
Charlotte Amalie High won the opening set 25-17, but Virgin Islands Montessori took the next two sets 25-17 and 25-13 to pull ahead. The Lady Hawks tied the match with a 25-16 win in the fourth set, but the Lady Volts took the match in the tiebreaker 15-10.
No other information was available on the match.
Antilles School 3, Ivanna Eudora Kean High School 0: The Lady Hurricanes swept the Lady Devil Rays in three sets in their St. Thomas-St. John IAA league match at the Mark C. Marin Center.
Antilles School won the match by scores of 25-15, 25-20 and 25-20 over Ivanna Eudora Kean High.
No other information was available on the match.