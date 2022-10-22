FRIDAY’S RESULTS Varsity Flag Football
Charlotte Amalie High School 12, Ivanna Eudora Kean High School 6: A touchdown in the final minutes lifted the Hawks past their island rival Devil Rays in their St. Thomas-St. John Interscholastic Athletic Association league game at Lionel Roberts Stadium.
The win keeps Charlotte Amalie High undefeated and atop the league standings at 4-0, while Ivanna Eudora Kean High falls to 1-3.
After a scoreless first quarter, the Devil Rays took the lead first on Julien Maduro’s 15-yard touchdown pass of Zavier Powell.
But Caheal Turnbull accounted for both of the Hawks’ touchdowns. His quarterback sneak from five yards out late in the second quarter tied the game at 6-all entering halftime.
Turnbull then had the play of the game in the final two minutes of the fourth quarter, finding Malakai Henley deep for a touchdown pass to put Charlotte Amalie High ahead for good.
Defensively, Powell had an interception for Ivanna Eudora Kean High, while Luis Pereira had an interception for the Hawks.
Alfredo Andrews Elementary School will be the top seed when the St. Croix Interscholastic Athletic Association playoffs begin Tuesday.
The Blazers finished atop the St. Croix IAA league standings this season at 6-1, and will take on fourth-seeded Eulalie Rivera K-8 School (3-1) in the first of two semifinal games Tuesday at the Good Hope Country Day School field.
The second semifinal will have second-seeded Lew Muckle Elementary School (5-2) facing third-seeded Ricardo Richards Elementary School (4-2).
The winners of Tuesday’s semifinal games will play for the league championship Thursday, Oct. 27, at the Good Hope Country Day field.