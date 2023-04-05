TUESDAY’S RESULTS Varsity Soccer
Antilles School 6, Ivanna Eudora Kean High School 1: Quinn Scott scored twice as the Hurricanes routed the Devil Rays to remain undefeated in St. Thomas-St. John Interscholastic Athletic Association league play.
Updated: April 5, 2023 @ 3:13 am
Antilles School 6, Ivanna Eudora Kean High School 1: Quinn Scott scored twice as the Hurricanes routed the Devil Rays to remain undefeated in St. Thomas-St. John Interscholastic Athletic Association league play.
Averad Penn, Christian Belcher, Matthew Mayers and Maitre Careceilo added one goal each for Antilles School (2-0-0, six points), which led 3-0 at the halftime break.
Yordy Pineda scored the lone goal in the second half to break the shutout for Ivanna Eudora Kean High (0-2-0).
Charlotte Amalie High School 3, Virgin Islands Montessori School and International Academy 0: The Hawks remained undefeated after beating the Volts for their second straight shutout win in St. Thomas-St. John IAA league play.
Allande Rosier put Charlotte Amalie High (2-0-0, six points) up 1-0 with his goal in the third minute.
However, it wasn’t until late in the second half that the Hawks would score again, punching in two goals in a six-minute span. Pierre Wood scored in the 67th minute, and Rosier ended the run with his second goal in the 72nd minute.
Virgin Islands Montessori is now 1-1-0 (three points).
Up next: The St. Thomas-St. John IAA takes a week off for the Easter holiday, with two matches scheduled for Tuesday, April 11. Antilles School hosts All Saints Cathedral School (1-0-0, three points), while Ss. Peter and Paul Catholic School (0-3-0) plays at Ivanna Eudora Kean High. Game time for both matches is 4:45 p.m.
Two more matches are set for Thursday, April 13 — the Hurricanes host their private school rival Virgin Islands Montessori, while the Devil Rays host All Saints Cathedral School. Start time for both matches is 4:45 p.m.
— Daily News Staff