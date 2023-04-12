TUESDAY’S RESULTS Varsity Soccer
Antilles School 3, All Saints Cathedral School 2: The Hurricanes scored late in the second half to pull out a win over the Vikings and remain undefeated in St. Thomas-St. John Interscholastic Athletic Association league play.
Sahar Mohani scored twice in the first half — in the sixth and 29th minutes — to stake Antilles School (3-0-0, nine points) to a 2-0 halftime lead.
However, All Saints Cathedral (1-1-0, three points) got a pair of goals from Ethan Smith over a seven-minute span early in the second half, scoring in the 45th and 51st minutes to tie the match at 2-all.
But the Hurricanes went back into the lead for good in the 66th minute on Matthew Meyers’ goal.
Ivanna Eudora Kean High School 3, Ss. Peter and Paul Catholic School 2: The Devil Rays overcame a two-goal deficit in the first half to beat the Jaguars in their St. Thomas-St. John IAA league match.
Ss. Peter and Paul (0-4-0) had pulled ahead 2-0 early in the first half on a goal by Rates Yahya and a penalty kick score by Miles Simon.
But Ivanna Eudora Kean High (1-2-0, three points) got back in the match and took the lead behind goals from Yordy Pineda, Diego Emile and Malachi Mills later in the first half.
Up next: Two matches are scheduled for Thursday afternoon, with both starting at 4:45 p.m. Antilles School will host rival Virgin Islands Montessori School and International Academy, and Ivanna Eudora Kean High hosts All Saints Cathedral.
Elementary Boys Volleyball
Alfredo Andrews Elementary School 2, Pearl B. Larsen K-8 School 0: The Blazers defeated the Dolphins in straight sets in their St. Croix Interscholastic Athletic Association league match.
Andrews Elementary won the match by scores of 25-20 and 25-13 over Larsen K-8 School.
No other information was available on the match.
Elementary Girls Volleyball
Church of God Holiness Academy 2, Ricardo Richards Elementary School 0: The Lady Eagles beat the Lady Strawberries in straight sets in their St. Croix IAA league match.
Church of God Holiness Academy won the match by scores of 25-15 and 25-15 over Richards Elementary.
No other information was available on the match.
Lew Muckle Elementary School 2, Claude O. Markoe Elementary School 0: The Lady Lions topped the Lady Marlins in straight sets in winning their St. Croix IAA league match.
Muckle Elementary won the match over Markoe Elementary by scores of 25-17 and 25-17.
No other information was available on the match.
Good Hope Country Day School 2, Juanita Gardine K-8 School 0: The Lady Panthers defeated the Lady Hurricanes in straight sets in their St. Croix IAA league match.
Good Hope Country Day beat Gardine K-8 School by scores of 25-22 and 25-19.
No other information was available on the match.
Alfredo Andrews Elementary School 2, Pearl B. Larsen K-8 School 0: The Lady Blazers downed the Lady Dolphins in straight sets in their St. Croix IAA league match.
Andrews Elementary won the match by scores of 25-13 and 25-20 over Larsen K-8 School.
No other information was available on the match.