Antilles School 14, Bertha C. Boschulte Middle School 12 (OT): The Hurricanes claimed the St. Thomas-St. John Interscholastic Athletic Association league title with an overtime victory over the Blazers.
Bryce Richardson and Harry Holmes accounted for all of Antilles School’s scoring in the title game, with each player throwing a touchdown pass to the other, and Holmes found Richardson on the winning two-point conversion in the extra period.
The Hurricanes had taken the lead in the second quarter on Richardson’s TD pass to Holmes, but Boschulte Middle tied the game at 6-6 a few minutes later on Anerae Mason’s touchdown pass to Kea’ndre Charles.
After closing out regulation still tied at 6-all, Adrielle Dawson put the Blazers ahead with his 18-yard touchdown run. But Boschulte Middle failed on the two-point conversion.
Holmes then connected with Richardson twice on scoring passes in Antilles School’s first overtime possession — a 10-yard touchdown pass to tie the game again at 12-all, followed by the game-winning two-point conversion.
TUESDAY’S RESULTS Elementary Softball
Lew Muckle Elementary School 17, Free Will Baptist Christian School 2: The Lady Lions’ Kamira Young threw a no-hitter during their rout of the Lady Panthers in their St. Croix Interscholastic Athletic Association game.
Six players had one hit each for Lew Muckle Elementary, led by Young, who went 1 for 3 with three RBIs. Shaliiah Simmonds, O’Knaiyah Williams, Chalaya Nielsen, A’Kairah Christopher and Sy’rai Menders also had one hit each.
Aliyana Mason took the loss for Free Will Baptist.
