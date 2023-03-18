FRIDAY’S RESULTS Junior Varsity Girls Basketball
Charlotte Amalie High School “A” 26, Virgin Islands Montessori School and International Academy 12: The Lady Hawks’ “A” team won the St. Thomas-St. John Interscholastic Athletic Association title, sweeping the best-of-3 series over the Lady Volts.
Charlotte Amalie High “A” shut out Virgin Islands Montessori in both the first and third quarters in building a 16-7 lead entering the final period, then outscored the Lady Volts 10-5 in the fourth quarter to finish off an undefeated season (8-0).
Sarai Hodge scored a game-high 17 points and MaKayla Foy added five points for the Lady Hawks “A”.
Sofia Kappel had five points, Rashell Mochuca added four points and Kezia Bernier had three points for Virgin Islands Montessori.
THURSDAY’S RESULTS Junior Varsity Boys Basketball
Ivanna Eudora Kean High School 40, Virgin Islands Montessori School and International Academy 26: The Devil Rays pulled out to a double-digit lead early in beating the Volts in Game 1 of their best-of-3 St. Thomas-St. John IAA league championship series.
After leading just 6-4 after the first quarter, Ivanna Eudora Kean High outscored Virgin Islands Montessori 16-1 in the second quarter to pull ahead 22-5 at the halftime break.
The Volts turned things around some in the second half, outscoring the Devil Rays 21-18 over the final two quarters.
Chaiye Toussaint scored 12 points and Joel Paul made a pair of 3-pointers and finished with eight points for Ivanna Eudora Kean High.
Tristen Farrington made a pair of 3-pointers and scored 10 points for Virgin Islands Montessori, with Kaden Fisher adding nine points.
Game 2 — and if necessary, Game 3 — in the series will be played today at Antilles School’s Mark C. Marin Center. Game time is 10 a.m.
Junior Varsity Girls Basketball
Charlotte Amalie High School “A” 18, Virgin Islands Montessori School and International Academy 7: The Lady Hawks “A” team took control early from the Lady Volts to win the opening game in their best-of-3 St. Thomas-St. John IAA league championship series.
Charlotte Amalie High “A” led 7-1 at the halftime break, and increased its margin over Virgin Islands Montessori to 14-1 entering the fourth quarter.
Joe’Niah Clendinen had six points for the Lady Hawks “A”, with Joe’Neah Clendinen adding five points.
Three players — Keziah Bernier, Jelea Smith and Sofia Kappel — had two points each for the Lady Volts.
In Friday’s edition of The Daily News, incorrect scoring information was provided on Wednesday’s St. Thomas-St. John IAA junior varsity girls basketball game between Charlotte Amalie High School “B” and Virgin Islands Montessori School and International Academy. Jedea Smith led the Lady Volts with six points in the win over the Lady Hawks’ “B” team.