WEDNESDAY’S RESULTS Varsity Boys Volleyball
Ss. Peter and Paul Catholic School 3, All Saints Cathedral School 0: The Jaguars won in straight sets over the Vikings in their St. Thomas-St. John Interscholastic Athletic Association league match at the Mark C. Marin Center.
Ss. Peter and Paul won the match by scores of 25-15, 25-21 and 25-21 over All Saints Cathedral.
Charlotte Amalie High School 3, Antilles School 0: The Lady Hawks clinched the St. Thomas-St. John IAA league title with a straight-sets victory over the Lady Hurricanes at the Mark C. Marin Center.
Charlotte Amalie High won the match and its second straight league championship by scores of 25-18, 25-21 and 25-21 over Antilles School.
Gifft Hill School 3, All Saints Cathedral School 1: The Lady Barracudas defeated the Lady Vikings in four sets in their St. Thomas-St. John IAA league match at the Mark C. Marin Center.
Antilles School won the opening set 25-21, but Gifft Hill School took the next three sets and the match 25-18, 25-16 and 25-18.
Middle School Girls Volleyball
Antilles School Hurricanes 2, Gifft Hill School 0: The Hurricanes battled through a long second set before coming out on top of the Lady Barracudas in the St. Thomas-St. John IAA league championship match at the Mark C. Marin Center.
The Hurricanes won the opening set 25-22, but Gifft Hill School battled with Antilles in the second set before the St. Thomas private school won the set and the match 31-29.