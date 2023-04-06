TUESDAY’S RESULTS Elementary Boys Volleyball
Pearl B. Larsen K-8 School 2, Ricardo Richards Elementary School 1: The Dolphins needed a third-set tiebreaker to beat the Strawberries in their St. Croix Interscholastic Athletic Association league opener.
Larsen K-8 School won the opening set 25-22, but Richards Elementary took the second set 25-17. But the Dolphins won the tiebreaker 15-13 to claim the match.
No other information was available on the match.
Elementary Girls Volleyball
Lew Muckle Elementary School 2, Alfredo Andrews Elementary School 0: The Lady Lions downed the Lady Blazers in their St. Croix IAA league opener.
Muckle Elementary won the match by scores of 25-13 and 25-20 over Andrews Elementary.
No other information was available on the match.
Juanita Gardine K-8 School 2, Claude O. Markoe Elementary School 0: The Lady Marlins topped the Lady Hurricanes in straight sets in their St. Croix IAA league opener.
Gardine K-8 School won the match by scores of 25-15 and 25-20 over Markoe Elementary.
No other information was available on the match.
Up next: The St. Croix IAA teams won’t play again until next week because of the Easter holiday, with seven matches scheduled for Tuesday, April 11.
On the boys side, three matches are scheduled — Lew Muckle Elementary vs. Claude O. Markoe Elementary School, Alfredo Andrews Elementary vs. Pearl B. Larsen K-8 School, and Ricardo Richards Elementary School vs. Juanita Gardine K-8 School.
Four girls matches are on the schedule next week — Lew Muckle Elementary vs. Claude O. Markoe Elementary, Alfredo Andrews Elementary vs. Pearl B. Larsen K-8 School, Church of God Holiness Academy vs. Ricardo Richards Elementary, and Good Hope Country Day School vs. Juanita Gardine K-8 School.