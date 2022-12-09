THURSDAY’S RESULTS Elementary Softball
Claude O. Markoe Elementary School 9, Free Will Baptist Christian School 1: Lady Marlins pitcher Anastacia Guadalupe threw a one-hitter to keep the Lady Panthers in check in their St. Croix Interscholastic Athletic Association semifinal playoff game.
Guadalupe struck out 10 Free Will Baptist batters en route to getting the win for Markoe Elementary (3-3), which will play undefeated Lew Muckle Elementary School (6-0) for the league title today at the Basilio Felix Ballpark. Game time is 4 p.m.
Guadalupe joined four other Lady Marlins players — Natasia Lang, Je’Nyra Henry, Aahmen Belardo and Zuleka Rivera — with one hit each.
Aria Jones took the loss for Free Will Baptist (0-6), with Norelis Almonte getting the Lady Panthers’ lone hit.