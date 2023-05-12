THURSDAY’S RESULTS Elementary Girls Volleyball
Good Hope Country Day School “A” 2, Lew Muckle Elementary School 0: The Lady Panthers’ “A” team defeated the Lady Lions in straight sets to win the St. Croix Interscholastic Athletic Association league championship.
Good Hope Country Day “A” won the match over Muckle Elementary by scores of 25-15 and 25-22.
No other information was available on the match.
Bertha C. Boschulte Middle School 21, Gifft Hill School 2: Four different players had hat tricks as the Blazers put up a season-best scoring effort in crushing the Barracudas in their St. Thomas-St. John Interscholastic Athletic Association league match.
Nimchy Pompee and Arshavin Perre had five goals each for Boschulte Middle (4-0-1, 12 points), which remains atop the league standings.
Hacheton Sima added four goals, Jordaine Meriser had three goals, Eliragean Marsel scored twice, and Dimitri St. Paul and Watson Roise had one goal each for the Blazers.
Reagan Marshall and Aden Trujillo had one goal each for Gifft Hill (0-4-0).
Up next: One match is on the schedule today, with Antilles School (2-1-1, seven points) hosting All Saints Cathedral School (1-3-0, three points). Match time is 3:45 p.m.
Virgin Islands Montessori School and International Academy 8, All Saints Cathedral School 1: The undefeated Volts had seven different players score in beating the Vikings to remain atop the St. Thomas-St. John IAA league standings.
Lachlan Wilson, Lucas Gerscovich, Dean Ritter, Conner Moore and Liam Smith all had goals for Virgin Islands Montessori (8-0-0, 24 points) in the first half in taking a 6-1 lead at the break. The Volts also scored on an All Saints Cathedral “own goal” in the half.
Virgin Islands Montessori then added second-half goals from Wyatt Hume and James Dellinger to put the match away.
Braydon Richardson scored the lone goal for the Vikings (0-4-1, one point).
Antilles School Grey 7, Gifft Hill School 1: The Hurricanes’ Grey squad had two players finish with hat tricks in routing the Barracudas in their St. Thomas-St. John IAA league match on St. John.
Jerome Boschulte and Omar Brown scored three goals each and Sareem Asfour added a goal for Antilles Grey (6-1-0, 18 points), who remain second in the league standings.
Knox Stone scored the lone goal for Gifft Hill School, now 2-5-1 (seven points).
Up next: One match is scheduled for today, with Gifft Hill School hosting Antilles School’s Blue squad (1-5-0, three points) on St. John. Match time is 4:15 p.m.