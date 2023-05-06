FRIDAY’S RESULTS Elementary Boys Soccer
Lew Muckle Elementary School 2, Good Hope Country Day School 2 (Muckle Elementary wins shootout 2-1): The Lions came out on top in a shootout to beat the Panthers and win the St. Croix Interscholastic Athletic Association league championship.
After battling to a 2-all tie through regulation and overtime, top-seeded Muckle Elementary (8-2-0) won the shootout 2-1 over second-seeded Good Hope Country Day (6-2-1).
Juan Prince and Adrian Abraham scored in regulation for the Lions, while Fathi Yusuf punched in both regulation goals for the Panthers.
In the shootout, Acebo Parris and Michael Cuencas made penalty kicks for Muckle Elementary, while Ridley Smith made the lone goal for Good Hope Country Day.
All Saints Cathedral School 6, Gifft Hill School 5: The Vikings pulled out a one-goal victory over the Barracudas in their St. Thomas-St. John Interscholastic Athletic Association league match.
Regan Marshall finished with a hat trick for Gifft Hill School, scoring three goals, with teammates Bannon Beaty and Nathaniel Peters adding one goal each.
Antilles School Grey 4, Antilles School Blue 0: The Hurricanes’ Grey team blanked Antilles School’s Blue team in their St. Thomas-St. John IAA league match.
Omar Brown had all four goals for the Hurricanes’ Grey, scoring in the 18th and 31st minutes to put Antilles Grey up 2-0 at the half. Brown completed the hat trick in the second half, scoring in the 43rd and 45th minutes.
Virgin Islands Montessori School and International Academy 5, Ulla Muller Elementary School 2: The Volts raced out to a big first-half lead in beating the Panthers in their St. Thomas IAA league match.
Lachlan Wilson scored two of his three goals in the first half, with Dean Ritter and Lucas Gerscovich each adding one goal for V.I. Montessori.
Thamenzy Bonne Anne had both goals for Muller Elementary.
All Saints Cathedral School 2, Gifft Hill School 2: The Vikings and Barracudas battled to a tie in their St. Thomas-St. John IAA league match.
Knox Stone scored both goals for Gifft Hill School, while Braydon Richardson scored twice for All Saints Cathedral.
THURSDAY’S RESULTS Elementary Girls Volleyball
Church of God Holiness Academy 2, Juanita F. Gardine K-8 School 0: The Lady Eagles topped the Lady Hurricanes in straight sets in their St. Croix IAA league match.
Church of God Holiness Academy beat Gardine K-8 School by scores of 25-22 and 25-6.
Good Hope Country Day School 2, Ricardo Richards Elementary School 1: The Lady Panthers downed the Lady Strawberries in a third-set tiebreaker to win their St. Croix IAA league match.
Good Hope Country Day won the opening set 25-15, but Richards Elementary rallied to take the second set 25-22. GHCDS took the tiebreaker 15-10.