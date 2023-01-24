MONDAY’S RESULTS Varsity Boys Basketball
Central High School 66, Educational Complex High School 48: The Caribs built a big lead in the first half over the Barracudas to win their St. Croix Interscholastic Athletic Association league game.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
MONDAY’S RESULTS Varsity Boys Basketball
Central High School 66, Educational Complex High School 48: The Caribs built a big lead in the first half over the Barracudas to win their St. Croix Interscholastic Athletic Association league game.
Central High led 18-6 after the first quarter and 34-12 at the halftime break. While Educational Complex High managed to outscore the Caribs in the second half (34-32), that wasn’t enough to make up the gap between the island rivals.
Zamouy Swanston made three 3-pointers and finished with a game-high 24 points for Central High, with Mark Prince adding 19 points.
No information was available on the leading scorers for the Barracudas.
Varsity Girls Basketball
Central High School 40, Educational Complex High School 17: The Lady Caribs rode their defense to a victory over the Lady Barracudas in the St. Croix IAA league game.
Central High shut out Educational Complex High in the first quarter en route to an 18-7 lead at the halftime break, and built on that lead from there.
A’nesha Deterville scored a game-high 22 points and Guccia Jequel-Bello added 11 points for the Lady Caribs.
Elisha Ramirez led the Lady Barracudas with nine points and Mariah Harris had six points.
Middle School Boys Basketball
Pearl B. Larsen K-8 School 43, Free Will Baptist Christian School 9: The Dolphins held the Warriors to just one field goal in winning their St. Croix IAA league game.
Most of Free Will Baptist’s points came off free throws, going 6 for 13 from the line. The Dolphins’ only field goal came in the second quarter, when Calvin Daniel hit a 3-pointer.
That allowed Larsen K-8 School to build a big lead early, going ahead 25-7 at the halftime break. The Dolphins then closed out the game by outscoring the Warriors 15-0 in the fourth quarter.
Elijah Rosario made three 3-pointers and finished with a game-high 19 points for Larsen K-8 School, with Nyack Nathaniel adding nine points.
Three players — Daniel, Iaish Jones and Kymoni John — scored three points each for Free Will Baptist.
SATURDAY’S RESULTS Middle School Boys Basketball
John H. Woodson Junior High School 41, Pearl B. Larsen K-8 School 33: The Warriors overcame an early deficit with two big quarters to beat the Dolphins in their St. Croix IAA league game.
Down 10-8 after the first quarter, Woodson Junior High outscored Larsen K-8 School 18-6 in the second quarter for a 26-16 halftime lead. The Warriors then stretched their lead to 38-23 entering the fourth quarter.
Rubio Heyward III scored 16 points and Micaiah Tores added 15 points to lead Woodson Junior High.
Elijah Rosario made four 3-pointers and finished with 13 points for the Dolphins.
— Daily News Staff