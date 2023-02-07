MONDAY’S RESULTS Varsity Boys Basketball
Central High School 70, Good Hope Country Day School 41: The Caribs put together a dominating second half to pull away from the Panthers in their St. Croix Interscholastic Athletic Association league game.
Tied 26-all at the halftime break, Central High outscored Good Hope Country Day 26-8 in the third quarter and 18-7 in the fourth to build a big lead.
Zamouy Swanston scored a game-high 20 points, Kymani Greenidge added 19 points and Jalen Greenidge had 10 points for the Caribs.
Josh Rodgers scored 15 points and N’Kush James had nine points for the Panthers.
Charlotte Amalie High School 90, All Saints Cathedral School 41: The Hawks built a big first-half lead in rolling past the Vikings in their St. Thomas-St. John Interscholastic Athletic Association league game.
Charlotte Amalie High dominated the first quarter in jumping out to a 32-7 lead, and built its margin over All Saints Cathedral to 47-12 by the halftime break.
Kirabo Stephens made three 3-pointers and finished with a game-high 18 points for the Hawks, with Elijah Peltier adding 17 points and Sha’nai France scoring 13 points.
Tamir Browne led the Vikings with 17 points, while Gabriel King scored 13 points.
Varsity Girls Basketball
Central High School 58, Good Hope Country Day School 42: The Lady Caribs pulled away over the second and third quarters to beat the Lady Panthers in their St. Croix IAA league game.
Central High only led Good Hope Country Day 12-11 after the first quarter, but outscored its opponents 32-10 over the next two periods to take a 44-21 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
A’Nesha Deterville scored 20 points and Grecia Jequel-Bello added a pair of 3-pointers for 14 points to lead the Lady Caribs.
La’Kaisah Graham made four 3-pointers and finished with a game-high 28 points and Meg Claeys added 10 points for the Lady Panthers.
Charlotte Amalie High School 34, Antilles School 14: The Lady Hawks built a double-digit lead early in beating the Lady Hurricanes in their St. Thomas-St. John IAA league game.
Charlotte Amalie High led 17-5 by the end of the first quarter and 25-8 at the half over Antilles School.
Yemelie Santana and Jahnesha Gomez scored nine points each for the Lady Hawks, with Kayla LaPlace adding eight points.
C’Orna Greene had five points for the Lady Hurricanes, with Charlotte Nairns scoring four points.
Middle School Boys Basketball
John H. Woodson Junior High School 58, Pearl B. Larsen K-8 School 26: The Warriors jumped out to a big lead in the first half in downing the Dolphins in their St. Croix IAA league game.
Woodson Junior High led 30-16 at the halftime break, then outscored Larsen K-8 School 28-10 over the final two quarters to double its lead.
Michiah Jones made four 3-pointers and finished with a game-high 19 points for the Warriors, and Rajon Charles and Rubio Heywood III added 11 points each.
Elijah Rosario made three 3-pointers and had nine points for the Dolphins, and Nyack Nathaniel added eight points.
Elementary Boys Basketball
Ricardo Richards Elementary School 11, Good Hope Country Day School 10: The Strawberries rallied in the second half to beat the Panthers in their St. Croix IAA league game.
Good Hope Country Day led 7-5 at the halftime break, but Richards Elementary outscored them 6-3 over the final two quarters.
No information was available on the leading scorers for both teams.
LAST WEEK’S RESULTS Track and Field
Six athletes posted a pair of event wins apiece during the second round of the St. Croix IAA developmental track and field series, held Thursday and Friday at the Educational Complex High School track.
In the elementary divisions, Kenisha Dujon, Ahmose George and Juvantia Hurst won two events apiece on Friday; the previous day during the meet for middle school through varsity divisions, Kirra Lambert, Nathan Langley and Naomi Crawford won two events each.
Dujon, of Alfredo Andrews Elementary School, won in girls Group 1 (2015-2017 birth years) in both the 80-meter dash (15.02 seconds) and 300-meter run (1 minute, 8.81 seconds).
George, of Church of God Holiness Academy, won in boys Group 1 in both the 80-meter dash (13.97) and 300-meter run (1:02.52).
Hurst, of Eulalie Rivera K-8 School, won in girls Group 2 (2013-2014 birth years) in the 100-meter dash (16.42) and 400-meter run (1:27.72).
Lambert, of Good Hope Country Day School, won in girls junior varsity in both the 400-meter run (1:05.13) and 100-meter dash (14.28).
Langley, also from Good Hope Country Day, won in boys junior varsity in both the 400-meter run (53.74) and 100-meter dash (12.28).
Crawford, of Central High School, won in girls varsity in both the 400-meter run (1:10.96) and 100-meter dash (15.09).
Other event winners Friday were Kevon Kelly of Andrews Elementary in the boys Group 2 100-meter dash (16.56), Charlise Morris of Good Hope Country Day in the girls Group 3 (2010-2012 birth years) 100-meter dash (13.59), J’coy Gordon of Andrews Elementary in the boys Group 3 100-meter dash (13.31), Carter Rojas of Pearl B. Larsen K-8 School in the boys Group 2 400-meter run (1:33.75), Faith Eatmon of Rivera K-8 School in the girls Group 3 400-meter run (1:06.17), and Kolebert Daisley of Good Hope Country Day in the boys Group 3 400-meter run (1:03.16).
Other event winners Thursday were Safiya Prasad of Free Will Baptist Christian School in the girls middle school 400-meter run (1:06.21), Juvante Hurst of Rivera K-8 School in the boys middle school 400-meter run (1:01.82), Saldana Nasir of Central High in the varsity boys 400-meter run (57.04), Jeniqua Weekes of Free Will Baptist in the girls middle school 100-meter dash (13.98), Rajon Charles of John H. Woodson Junior High School in the boys middle school 100-meter dash (12.08), and Jean Jacques Dongar of Good Hope Country Day in the boys varsity 100-meter dash (12.21).
