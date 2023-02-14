MONDAY’S RESULTS Varsity Boys Basketball
Educational Complex High School 56, CJM Homeschool 22: The Barracudas built a double-digit lead in the first half, then pulled away for a comfortable win over the Bulls in their St. Croix Interscholastic Athletic Association league game.
Educational Complex High led 20-9 at the halftime break, then outscored CJM Homeschool 36-13 over the final two quarters.
No information was available on the leading scorers for both teams in the game.
Middle School Boys Basketball
John H. Woodson Junior High School 87, Free Will Baptist Christian School 16: Woodson Junior High jumped out to a big lead early and kept going in beating Free Will Baptist in their St. Croix IAA league game.
Woodson Junior High held Free Will Baptist to single-digit scoring in each of the first three quarters, and scoreless in the fourth quarter. That allowed Woodson Junior High to lead 43-8 at the half and 67-16 entering the final period.
Rubio Heywood III scored a game-high 21 points to lead five players in double figures for Woodson Junior High.
Rajen Charles added 14 points, Haneef Boher Jr. had 12 points, Micaiah Jones 11 points and Jahsheem Charles 10 points.
Antonio Cintron scored five points and Kymani John had four points for Free Will Baptist.
Elementary Girls Basketball
Julius E. Sprauve School 14, Gifft Hill School 8: The Lady Seagulls rode a big first quarter to a win over the Lady Barracudas in their St. Thomas-St. John Interscholastic Athletic Association league game.
Sprauve School led 10-6 at the end of the first quarter, then held Gifft Hill School scoreless over the second and third periods.
Elizabeth Ann Ferrell scored six points and Nissi Obando and Nhtalya Jacobs added four points each for the Lady Barracudas.
Rhea Hill had six points and Dejanae Brathwaite scored two points for the Lady Seahawks.
SATURDAY’S RESULTS Elementary Boys Basketball St. Croix IAA Invitational
Lew Muckle Elementary School 22, Alfredo Andrews Elementary School 18: The Lions overcame a three-point halftime deficit to beat the Blazers in the championship game of the St. Croix IAA Invitational tournament.
Kay-Mani Williams was named the tournament’s most valuable player for Muckle Elementary, which went undefeated in tournament play to claim the title.
But Andrews Elementary, behind top scorer Jose Herrea, bolted to a 7-4 lead after the first quarter and 11-8 at the halftime break.
However, after trailing 16-13 through three quarters, the Lions started to fight back in the fourth quarter, outscoring the Blazers 9-2 in the period to take the lead.
Adrian Abraham scored eight points and Kymari Springer added seven points to lead Muckle Elementary. Williams finished with three points.
Herrea finished with a game-high 10 points for Andrews Elementary.
FRIDAY’S RESULTS Elementary Track and Field
Jai Harris and Charlise Morris won two event each during the St. Croix IAA’s third elementary track and field meet of the season.
Harris, of Claude O. Markoe Elementary School, competed in the boys Group 2 (birth years 2013-2014) division and won both the 100-meter dash in 16.90 seconds and the 800-meter run in 3 minutes, 30.94 seconds.
Morris, of Good Hope Country Day School, competed in the girls Group 3 (birth years 2010-2012) division and won both the 100-meter dash in 13.36 and the 800-meter run in 2:46.80.
Other event winners were Kenisha Dujon of Alfredo Andrews Elementary School in girls Group 1 (birth years 2015-2017) 80-meter dash (14.79), Almose George of Church of God Holiness Academy in boys Group 1 80-meter dash (12.92), Bella-amor Smith of St. Croix Montessori School in girls Group 2 100-meter dash (16.51), Jason Francis of Church of God Holiness Academy in boys Group 3 100-meter dash (13.06), Princess Halliday of Lew Muckle Elementary School in girls Group 1 600-meter run (2:34.98), William Libert of Andrews Elementary in boys Group 1 600-meter run (2:29.30), Amel Bain of St. Croix Montessori in girls Group 2 800-meter run (3:26.76), and Kolebert Daisley of Good Hope Country Day School in boys Group 3 800-meter run (2:40.98).
— Daily News Staff