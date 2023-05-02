MONDAY’S RESULTS Elementary Soccer
Free Will Baptist Christian School 4, Church of God Holiness Academy 2: The Warriors topped the Eagles in their St. Croix Interscholastic Athletic Association league match.
No information was available on the goal scorers for either team.
Good Hope Country Dasy School 3, Pearl B. Larsen K-8 School 1: The Panthers topped the Dolphins in their St. Croix IAA league match.
No information was available on the goal scorers for either team.
Elementary Girls Volleyball
Lew Muckle Elementary School 2, Pearl B. Larsen K-8 School 0: The Lady Lions defeated the Lady Dolphins in straight sets in their St. Croix IAA league match, winning by scores of 25-20 and 25-15.
Good Hope Country Day School “A” 2, Church of God Holiness Academy 1: The Lady Panthers’ “A” team needed a tiebreaker to beat the Lady Eagles in their St. Croix IAA league match, winning by scores of 25-16, 24-26 and 15-11.