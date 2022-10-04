MONDAY’S RESULTS Varsity Flag Football
Charlotte Amalie High School 20, All Saints Cathedral School 6: The Hawks rolled past the Vikings to win their St. Thomas-St. John Interscholastic Athletic Association league opener at Lionel Roberts Stadium.
Charlotte Amalie High pulled ahead 14-6 at the halftime break behind two touchdowns by Dante Morillon — a “pick-6” interception return in the first quarter, and a TD run in the second quarter. He also had a two-point conversion run.
Amoi Brathwaite added to Charlotte Amalie High’s lead in the second half on his touchdown run in the third quarter.
On defense, Caheal Turnbull had three of the Hawks’ four interceptions, all coming in the second half.
All Saints Cathedral’s lone score came on Ethan Smith’s touchdown run in the second quarter.
Varsity Boys Volleyball
Central High School 3, Educational Complex High School 0: The Caribs won three straight sets to beat the Barracudas in their St. Croix IAA league match.
Central High won the match by scores of 25-16, 25-17 and 25-18.
No other information was available on the match.
Antilles School 3, Virgin Islands Montessori School and International Academy 0: The Hurricanes won three straight sets over the Volts in their St. Thomas-St. John IAA league match.
Antilles School won the match by scores of 25-14, 25-8 and 25-11.
No other information was available on the match.
Varsity Girls Volleyball
Free Will Baptist Christian School 3, Good Hope Country Day School 1: The Lady Warriors bounced back from an opening-set loss to beat the Lady Panthers in their St. Croix IAA league match.
Good Hope Country Day won the first set 25-19, only to see Free Will Baptist sweep the next three sets and take the match by scores of 25-15, 25-10 and 25-15.
No other information was available on the match.
Virgin Islands Montessori School and International Academy 3, All Saints Cathedral School 0: The Lady Volts won in straight sets over the Lady Vikings in their St. Thomas-St. John IAA league match.
Virgin Island Montessori won the match by scores of 25-10, 25-17 and 25-12.
No other information was available on the match.
Educational Complex High School 3, Central High School 0: The Lady Barracudas routed their island rivals, beating the Lady Caribs in straight sets in their St. Croix IAA league match.
Educational Complex High won the match by scores of 25-21, 25-21 and 25-19 over Central High.
No other information was available on the match.
Charlotte Amalie High School 3, Antilles School 1: The Lady Hawks needed four sets to defeat the Lady Hurricanes in their St. Thomas-St. John IAA league match.
Charlotte Amalie High won the opening set 25-15, but Antilles School evened the match with a 25-17 win in the second set. But the Lady Hawks won the next two sets and the match, 25-19 and 27-25.
No other information was available on the match.
Middle School Flag Football
Juanita Gardine K-8 School 30, John H. Woodson Junior High School 20: The Bulldogs rolled past the Warriors in their St. Croix IAA league game at the Educational Complex High School field.
DeShawn Lawrence and Amare Frorup had two touchdowns each, and Jamal Smith Jr. added a touchdown for Gardine K-8 School.
N’Koi Newton had two touchdowns for Woodson Junior High. No other information was available on the Warriors’ scoring.
Antilles School 28, Gifft Hill School 8: The Hurricanes rolled past the Barracudas in their St. Thomas-St. John IAA league opener at the Ivanna Eudora Kean High School field.
No other information was available on the game.
Pearl B. Larsen K-8 School 32, Church of God Holiness Academy 28: The Dolphins held off Church of God to win their St. Croix IAA league game at the Free Will Baptist Christian School field.
No other information was available on the game.
SATURDAY’S RESULTS Varsity Flag Football
Educational Complex High School 12, Central High School 0: The Barracudas shut out their island rivals in beating the Caribs in their St. Croix IAA league game at the Educational Complex High field.
Alexander Avilla ran for one touchdown and Denzel Huggins caught a touchdown pass for the Barracudas.
Middle School Girls Volleyball
All Saints Cathedral School 2, Gifft Hill School 1: The Lady Vikings needed a tiebreaker set to beat the Lady Barracudas in their St. Thomas-St. John IAA league match.
Gifft Hill won the opening set 25-19, but All Saints Cathedral tied the match by winning the second set 25-17. The Lady Vikings then beat the Lady Barracudas 15-11 in the tiebreaker.
No other information was available on the match.
— Daily News Staff