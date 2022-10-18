MONDAY’S RESULTS Varsity Boys Volleyball
Charlotte Amalie High School 3, All Saints Cathedral School 0: The Hawks defeated the Vikings in straight sets in their St. Thomas-St. John Interscholastic Athletic Association league match at the Mark C. Marin Center.
Charlotte Amalie High won the match by scores of 25-12, 25-13 and 25-16 over All Saints Cathedral.
No other information was available on the match.
Educational Complex High School 3, Good Hope Country Day School 0: The Barracudas swept past the Panthers in three sets in their St. Croix IAA league match.
Educational Complex High won the match by scores of 25-23, 25-19 and 25-17 over Good Hope Country Day.
No other information was available on the match.
Antilles School 3, Ss. Peter and Paul Catholic School 0: The Hurricanes battled with the Jaguars for a three-set victory in their St. Thomas-St. John IAA league match at the Mark C. Marin Center.
Antilles School won the match by scores of 27-25, 25-22 and 25-16 over Ss. Peter and Paul.
No other information was available on the match.
Varsity Girls Volleyball
Antilles School 3, Virgin Islands Montessori School and International Academy 2: The Lady Hurricanes needed five sets to top the Lady Volts in their St. Thomas-St. John IAA league matchup between the island’s private school rivals at the Mark C. Marin Center.
The match went back and forth, with Antilles School winning the first and third sets 25-21 and 25-15, but Virgin Islands Montessori taking close second and fourth sets 26-24 and 27-25.
That forced a fifth-set tiebreaker, which the Lady Hurricanes won 15-11.
No other information was available on the match.
Educational Complex High School 3, Good Hope Country Day School 0: The Lady Barracudas rolled past the Lady Panthers in straight sets in their St. Croix IAA league match.
Educational Complex High won the match by scores of 25-15, 25-14 and 25-19 over Good Hope Country Day.
No other information was available on the match.
Free Will Baptist Christian School 3, Central High School 0: The Lady Warriors battled through three close sets in beating the Lady Caribs in their St. Croix IAA league match.
Free Will Baptist won the match by scores of 25-23, 25-21 and 25-22 over Central High.
No other information was available on the match.
Charlotte Amalie High School 3, All Saints Cathedral School 0: The Lady Hawks downed the Lady Vikings in straight sets in their St. Thomas-St. John IAA league match at the Mark C. Marin Center.
Charlotte Amalie High won the match by scores of 25-18, 25-19 and 25-13 over All Saints Cathedral.
No other information was available on the match.
Junior Varsity Girls Volleyball
Educational Complex High School 2, Good Hope Country Day School 0: The Lady Barracudas downed the Lady Panthers in two sets in their St. Croix IAA league match.
Educational Complex High won the match by scores of 25-12 and 25-23 over Good Hope Country Day.
No other information was available on the match.
Middle School Flag Football
Juanita Gardine K-8 School 38, Good Hope Country Day School 28: The Hurricanes downed the Panthers in their St. Croix IAA league game at the Central High School field.
The win sends top-seeded Gardine K-8 School (6-1) — which finished tied with Good Hope Country Day (6-1) in the final standings — on to a semifinal game Wednesday against fourth-seeded Eulalie Rivera K-8 School (4-3) at the Central High School field.
The second semifinal, also on Wednesday, will have the second-seeded Panthers (6-1) taking on third-seeded John H. Woodson Junior High School (5-2) at the Free Will Baptist Christian School field. Game time for both is 4 p.m.
Amara Frorup ran for three touchdowns to lead the Hurricanes, with Deshawn Lawrence and Craig Rawlings each adding a touchdown and a two-point conversion, and Myjah Hendrickson running in a pair of two-point conversions.
No information was available on who scored for Good Hope Country Day.
SUNDAY’S RESULTS Volleyball
Four teams came away as champions on Sunday in the final day of the Central High School Middle School-Junior Varsity Tournament.
The division results were:
Junior Varsity Boys: Good Hope Country Day School capped an undefeated run by beating Central High School in three sets. Led by tournament Most Valuable Player Cole Sommer, the Panthers won the match 25-21, 23-25 and 15-13. Educational Complex High School earned the bronze medal after losing to Central High 13-25, 25-23 and 15-13 in the semifinals.
Junior Varsity Girls: Educational Complex High needed three sets to beat its island rival Central High in the championship match, ending the Lady Caribs’ undefeated run. Led by Most Valuable Player Je’Laisah Roebuck, the Lady Barracudas won by scores of 25-23, 21-25 and 16-14. Good Hope Country Day took the bronze medal after losing to Educational Complex High in the semifinals 25-17 and 25-11.
Middle School Boys: Pearl B. Larsen K-8 School finished off an undefeated tournament by beating John H. Woodson Junior High School in straight sets in the championship match. Led by co-Most Valuable Players Nyack Nathaniel and Elijah Rosario, the Dolphins beat the Warriors 25-21 and 25-23. St. Thomas’ Bertha C. Boschulte Middle School earned the bronze medal after losing to Woodson Junior High in the semifinals 25-13 and 25-15.
Middle School Girls: Good Hope Country Day ended Woodson Junior High’s undefeated run in the tournament by winning in three sets in the championship match. Led by Most Valuable Player Rzyra Denbow, the Lady Panthers topped the Lady Warriors 25-17, 21-25 and 16-14. Larsen K-8 School earned the bronze medal after losing to Good Hope Country Day in the semifinals 25-22 and 25-20.
