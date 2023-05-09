MONDAY’S RESULTS Varsity Soccer
Antilles School 4, Ivanna Eudora Kean High School 1: The Hurricanes pulled into a tie at the top of the St. Thomas-St. John Interscholastic Athletic Association league standings after beating the Devil Rays at the Ivanna Eudora Kean High field.
Antilles School is now 7-1-0 (21 points) and tied with Charlotte Amalie High School (7-0-0, 21 points) — which did not play Monday — atop the league standings, while Ivanna Eudora Kean High fell to 1-6-0 (three points).
Averad Penn had a hat trick for the Hurricanes, scoring three times, while Matthew Meyers added a goal.
The Devil Rays’ lone goal came off of Malachi Mills’ penalty kick in the second half.
All Saints Cathedral School 6, Ss. Peter and Paul Catholic School 2: The Vikings rolled past the winless Jaguars in their St. Thomas-St. John IAA league match at the Antilles School field.
Abdul Bazzar and Gabriel King had two goals apiece for All Saints Cathedral (3-4-0, nine points), with Jaedon Hodge and Edward Foerstel scoring one goal each.
Rateb Yahya had both goals for Ss. Peter and Paul (0-7-0).
Up next: Ss. Peter and Paul will face Virgin Islands Montessori School and International Academy (2-2-0, six points) at the Ivanna Eudora Kean High field today at 4:45 p.m.
On Wednesday, two matches are scheduled — Charlotte Amalie High vs. V.I. Montessori at the Antilles School field, and Ivanna Eudora Kean High hosts All Saints Cathedral. Both matches begin at 4:45 p.m.
Middle School Soccer
Antilles School 2, Bertha C. Boschulte Middle School 2: The Hurricanes and Blazers battled to a tie in their St. Thomas-St. John IAA league match.
Boschulte Middle remained atop the league standings at 3-0-1 (10 points), while Antilles School is still second at 2-1-1 (seven points).
Arshavin Pierre scored twice in the first half as the Blazers jumped out to a 2-0 halftime lead. But the Hurricanes evened the match in the second half on a pair of goals by Harrison Oriel.
No information was available on the goal scorers for either team.
Up next: St. John’s Gifft Hill School (0-3-0) hosts Boschulte Middle on Wednesday at 3:45 p.m.
SATURDAY’S RESULTS Varsity Soccer
Charlotte Amalie High School 6, All Saints Cathedral School 0: The Hawks recorded their fifth shutout of the season in topping the Vikings to remain undefeated in St. Thomas-St. John IAA league play.
Allande Rosier had a “hat trick plus” for league-leading Charlotte Amalie High (7-0-0, 21 points), scoring four goals, with Kinsley Eugene and Wilmane Tranquille adding one goal each as the Hawks led 4-0 at the half.
All Saints Cathedral is now 2-4-0 (six points) after suffering its third consecutive shutout loss.
Elementary Soccer
Virgin Islands Montessori School and International Academy 6, Gifft Hill School 1: The Volts remained undefeated by overcoming a one-goal halftime deficit to rout the Barracudas in their St. Thomas-St. John IAA league match.
St. John’s Gifft Hill School (2-4-1, seven points) took the early lead on Knox Stone’s first-half goal. However, Virgin Islands Montessori (7-0-0, 21 points) got things on track in the second half.
Lucas Gerscovich had a “hat trick plus” for the Volts, scoring four goals in the half, with Dean Ritter and Lachlan Wilson adding one goal apiece as V.I. Montessori pulled away.
Up next: Two matches are scheduled for today — Antilles School’s “Blue” team (1-5-0, three points) hosts All Saints Cathedral School (0-3-1, one point), while St. John’s Gifft Hill School plays Ulla Muller Elementary School (2-4-0, six points) at the Castaways Soccer Club field.
