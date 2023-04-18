MONDAY’S RESULTS Middle School Soccer
Antilles School 10, All Saints Cathedral School 2: The Hurricanes had two players finish with hat tricks in routing the Vikings in their St. Thomas-St. John Interscholastic Athletic Association league match.
Bryce Richardson actually had a “double hat trick,” scoring a season-high six goals, while Cory Watkins added four goals for Antilles School, which led 4-1 at the halftime break.
Andre Walker and Kaymani Bellott each had one goal for All Saints Cathedral.
Elementary Boys Soccer
Antilles School Grey 4, Gifft Hill School 1: The Hurricanes’ “Grey” squad jumped ahead early in downing the Barracudas in their St. Thomas-St. John IAA league match.
Omar Brown had a hat trick for Antilles Grey, scoring two of his three goals in the first half in staking the Hurricanes to a 3-0 halftime lead.
He put Antilles Grey on top with his goal in the second minute, then scored again in the 20th minute. Brown completed the hat trick with his third goal in the 34th minute.
Jerome Boschulte also scored for the Hurricanes, with his goal in the 23rd minute putting them ahead by three scores.
Knox Stone broke the shutout for Gifft Hill School early in the second half, scoring in the 35th minute.
Good Hope Country Day School 4, Free Will Baptist Christian School 2: The Panthers defeated the Warriors in their St. Croix Interscholastic Athletic Association league match.
No information was available on the goal scorers for either team in the match.
Lew Muckle Elementary School 6, Church of God Holiness Academy 2: The Lions rolled past the Eagles in their St. Croix IAA league match.
No information was available on the goal scorers for either team in the match.
Elementary Girls Soccer
Church of God Holiness Academy 6, Free Will Baptist Christian School 0: The Lady Eagles shut out the Lady Warriors to win their St. Croix IAA league match.
No information was available on the goal scorers for Church of God Holiness Academy.
— Daily News Staff