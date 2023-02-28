MONDAY’S RESULTS Varsity Boys Basketball
Ivanna Eudora Kean High School 73, Gifft Hill School 35: The Devil Rays built a double-digit lead early, then pulled away in the second half to beat the Barracudas in their St. Thomas-St. John Interscholastic Athletic Association league game.
Ivanna Eudora Kean High led 17-2 after the first quarter and 28-14 at the halftime break, then outscored St. John’s Gifft Hill School 45-21 over the final two quarters.
The Devil Rays had 12 of their 13 players score, led by a game-high 17 points from Jayden Dixie. Vern Frett added eight points, and Daevion Williams and Eric Francis had seven points each.
Isaias Obando scored 14 points, Kevin DeLeon added seven points and Hunter Simpson had five points for the Barracudas.
Charlotte Amalie High School 33, Ivanna Eudora Kean High School 28: The Lady Hawks overcame a two-point halftime deficit with a big third quarter to defeat the Lady Devil Rays in their St. Thomas-St. John IAA league game.
Charlotte Amalie High led 7-4 after the first quarter, but Ivanna Eudora Kean High fought back for a 13-11 margin at the halftime break.
However, the Lady Hawks outscored the Lady Devil Rays 13-6 in the third period to take the lead for good.
Jahnesha Gomez scored a game-high 16 points for Charlotte Amalie High, with Yemelie Santana adding 11 points and Natalie Bryan had six points.
Te’Anique Joseph had 11 points, Krystal Eddy added nine points and Jada Isaac scored four points for Ivanna Eudora Kean High.