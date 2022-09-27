MONDAY’S RESULTS Varsity Boys Volleyball
Educational Complex High School 3, CJM Home School 0: The Barracudas took down the Home Schoolers in straight sets in winning their St. Croix Interscholastic Athletic Association league match.
Educational Complex High beat CJM Home School by scores of 25-19, 25-23 and 25-20.
No other information was available on the match.
Ss. Peter and Paul Catholic School 3, Ivanna Eudora Kean High School 1: The Jaguars stunned the Devil Rays, winning their St. Thomas-St. John Interscholastic Athletic Association league match in four sets.
Ivanna Eudora Kean High won the first set in a tight battle 29-27, but Ss. Peter and Paul went on to take the next three sets and the match by scores of 25-12, 25-22 and 25-17.
No other information was available on the match.
Central High School 3, Good Hope Country Day School 1: The Caribs needed four sets to defeat the Panthers in their St. Croix IAA league match.
Central High won the first two sets by scores of 25-23 and 25-22, but Good Hope Country Day got back in contention with a 25-22 win in the third set. But the Caribs locked up the match win by taking the fourth set 26-24.
No other information was available on the match.
Antilles School 3, All Saints Cathedral School 0: The Hurricanes defeated the Vikings in straight sets in their St. Thomas-St. John IAA league match.
Antilles School beat All Saints Cathedral by scores of 25-18, 25-18 and 25-12.
No other information was available on the match.
Varsity Girls Volleyball
Antilles School 3, Ivanna Eudora Kean High School 1: The Lady Hurricanes downed the Lady Devil Rays in four sets in winning their St. Thomas-St. John IAA league match.
Antilles School won the opening set 25-17, but Ivanna Eudora Kean High battled to a 26-24 victory in the second set to even the match. But the Lady Hurricanes took the next two sets and the match by scores of 25-13 and 25-18.
No other information was available on the match.
Educational Complex High School 3, Free Will Baptist Christian School 0: The Lady Barracudas won in straight sets over the Lady Warriors in their St. Croix IAA league match.
Educational Complex High defeated Free Will Baptist by scores of 25-12, 25-10 and 25-19.
No other information was available on the match.
Charlotte Amalie High School 3, Virgin Islands Montessori School and International Academy 1: The Lady Hawks took their St. Thomas-St. John IAA league match in four sets over the Lady Volts.
Charlotte Amalie High won the first set 25-15, but Virgin Islands Montessori pulled out a 27-25 victory in the second set to even the match. But the Lady Hawks won the next two sets by scores of 25-15 and 25-21 to claim the match.
No other information was available on the match.
Central High School 3, Good Hope Country Day School 0: The Lady Caribs defeated the Lady Panthers in straight sets in their St. Croix IAA league match.
Central High won the match over Good Hope Country Day by scores of 25-7, 25-18 and 25-19.
No other information was available on the match.
Middle School Flag Football
Pearl B. Larsen K-8 School 26, Eulalie Rivera K-8 School 8: The Dolphins got a big game from A.J. Poleon in beating the Rams in their St. Croix IAA league game at the Educational Complex High School field.
Poleon ran for three touchdowns and a two-point conversion for Larsen K-8 School, with Amarui Jacobs adding a rushing touchdown.
D’Lanee Hassell ran for a touchdown and Terrence Charles added the two-point conversion for Rivera K-8 School.
Good Hope Country Day School 12, Church of God Holiness Academy 6: The Panthers pulled out a close win over Church of God in their St. Croix IAA league game at the Free Will Baptist School field.
Traeger Garnett and Khald Caines each had one touchdown for Good Hope Country Day.
No information was available on who scored for Church of God.
— Daily News Staff