THURSDAY’S RESULTS Elementary Soccer
Virgin Islands Montessori School and International Academy 2, Antilles School Grey 2: The Volts rallied from a two-goal deficit to forge a tie with the Hurricanes’ Grey squad in their St. Thomas-St. John Interscholastic Athletic Association league finale.
The tie gave Virgin Islands Montessori the league championship after finishing 9-0-1 (28 points), while Antilles School Grey was second at 7-1-1 (22 points).
Lachlan Wilson keyed the Volts’ comeback, scoring both goals, while Omar Brown had both goals for the Hurricanes Grey.
Virgin Islands Montessori School and International Academy 3, Antilles School 2: The Volts wrapped up their season with a upset win over their private school rival Hurricanes in St. Thomas-St. John IAA league play.
Amorie Carty and Vinesh Naik both scored for Virgin Islands Montessori, which finished the season at 5-5-0 (15 points).
Quinn Scott and Averad Penn scored for the Hurricanes (7-3-0, 21 points).