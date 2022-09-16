THURSDAY’S RESULTS Varsity Flag Football
Good Hope Country Day School 14, Educational Complex High School 8: The Panthers took their St. Croix Interscholastic Athletic Association season opener over the Barracudas at the Educational Complex High field.
Jean Jacques Dongar had two touchdowns, and Mason Lambert had two interceptions and three flag pulls to lead Good Hope Country Day (1-0).
Avila Guadelupe Alexander scored the lone touchdown for Educational Complex High (0-1).
Up next: Good Hope Country Day will take on Central High School at the Central High field on Saturday.
Junior Varsity Girls Volleyball
Educational Complex High School 2, Good Hope Country Day School 0: The Lady Barracudas swept a pair of games from the Lady Panthers in their St. Croix IAA league opener at Complex High’s Tim Duncan Gymnasium.
Educational Complex High (1-0) won by scores of 25-22 and 25-20 over Good Hope Country Day (0-1).
Mya Monero was the top player for the Lady Barracudas, while Alia Hamad was the leading scorer for the Lady Panthers. No other information was available on the match.
Up next: Good Hope Country Day takes on Central High School on Tuesday at the Central High gym.
Middle School Boys Volleyball
John H. Woodson Junior High School 2, Juanita F. Gardine K-8 School 0: The Warriors swept their St. Croix IAA league opener in straight sets over the Panthers.
Woodson Junior High won the match by scores of 25-12 and 25-10 over Gardine K-8 (0-1).
Eliezer Ramirez was the top player for the Warriors. No other information was available on the match.
Up next: Pearl B. Larsen K-8 School faces Juanita F. Gardine K-8 on Tuesday.
Middle School Girls Volleyball
John H. Woodson Junior High School 2, Juanita F. Gardine K-8 School 0: The Lady Warriors won two straight games to claim their St. Croix IAA season opener against the Lady Hurricanes.
Woodson Junior High (1-0) won the match by scores of 25-7 and 25-15 over Gardine K-8 (0-1).
Oomayrah Lang was the leading scorer for the Lady Warriors. No other information was available on the match.
Up next: Pearl B. Larsen K-8 School faces Juanita F. Gardine K-8, while John H. Woodson Junior High takes on Good Hope Country Day School on Tuesday.
Alfredo Andrews Elementary School 22, Ricardo Richards Elementary School 6: The Blazers won their St. Thomas IAA season opener over Ricardo Richards K-8.
No information was available on who scored for Andrews Elementary (1-0) or Richards Elementary (0-1).
CJM Home School 32, Pearl B. Larsen K-8 School 30: The Home Schoolers edged out the Dolphins in their St. Croix IAA league opener.
No information was available on who scored for CJM Home School (1-0) or Larsen Elementary (0-1).
Up next: The elementary schoolers return to action Tuesday at the Good Hope Country Day School field. Lew Muckle Elementary School takes on Alfredo Andrews Elementary School, while Eulalie Rivera Elementary School faces CJM Home School.