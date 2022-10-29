FRIDAY’S RESULTS Elementary Flag Football
Eulalie Rivera K-8 School 14, Lew Muckle Elementary School 12: A two-point conversion was the difference as the Rams edged the Lions to win the St. Croix Interscholastic Athletic Association league championship game at the Educational Complex High School field.
Nikai Matthew ran for two touchdowns for Rivera K-8 School, with Nykeem Eddy’s two-point conversion run giving the Rams the winning edge.
Kay’mani Williams and Taarip Alexander each ran for one touchdown for Muckle Elementary.
Junior Varsity Girls Volleyball
Antilles School 2, Gifft Hill School 0: The Lady Hurricanes won both sets against the Lady Barracudas in their St. Thomas-St. John Interscholastic Athletic Association league match at the Bertha C. Boschulte Middle School gym.
Antilles School won the match by scores of 25-13 and 25-20 over Gifft Hill School.
No other information was available on the match.
Middle School Girls Volleyball
Gifft Hill School 2, Bertha C. Boschulte Middle School 0: The Lady Barracudas downed the Lady Blazers in straight sets in their St. Thomas-St. John IAA league match at the Boschutle Middle gym.
Gifft Hill School won the match by scores of 25-10 and 25-19 over Boschulte Middle.
No other information was available on the match.
THURSDAY’S RESULTS Cross Country
The results from the fourth and final race of the St. Thomas-St. John IAA cross country season, held along the waterfront of St. Thomas harbor in Charlotte Amalie:
Varsity boys: Antilles School’s Jack Oram won the two-mile race in 14 minutes, 14 seconds, more than 2 ½ minutes ahead of Ivanna Eudora Kean High School’s Jaden Stapelton (16:47). Kean High teammate Quemaine Bell was a close third in 16:49. Stapelton won the season title.
Varsity girls: Gifft Hill School’s Kathryn Fletcher wrapped up the season title by winning the final two-mile race in 24:26.
Junior varsity boys: Seventh-day Adventist School’s Zion Baptiste finished a sweep of the 1.5-mile races and wrapped up the division title, winning his fourth race of the season in 10:42. Antilles School’s Christopher Bellew was a close second in 10:48, with Charlotte Amalie High School’s Godfrey McLennon third in 10:53.
Junior varsity girls: Antilles School’s Valorie Gore won the 1.5-mile race in 11:40, nearly three minutes ahead of runner-up Marcia Bastain of Seventh-day Adventist School (14:27). Bastain clinched the season title.
Middle school boys: Antilles School’s Alejandro Rosario won the 1.5-mile race in 11:25. Gifft Hill School’s Kallen Payne — who won the division’s season title — finished second in 11:42, with Calvary Christian Academy’s Jahmai Bryan third in 12:15.
Middle school girls: Gifft Hill School’s Lillith Weinel won the 1.5-mile race in 15:03, beating out teammate Olivia O’Connell by 27 seconds (15:30). Calvary Christian’s Serena Pieters was third in 16:44. The division’s season title went to Addelita Cancryn Intermediate and Junior High School’s Haile Olivace.
Elementary boys: Antilles School’s Kolin Sammy won the one-mile race in 6:08, and clinched the division’s season title. Calvary Christian’s Jarien Roberts was second in 7:04, with Gifft Hill School’s Colt Smith third in 7:09. Antilles School also claimed the division’s team title over Calvary Christian and Memorial Moravian School.
Elementary girls: Antilles School’s Annabel Boschulte won the one-mile race in 7:22, and clinched the division’s season title. Gifft Hill School’s Jayla Williams came in second in 7:46, with All Saints Cathedral School’s Nyla Vanterpool third in 8:00. Antilles School also won the division’s team title over Memorial Moravian and Gifft Hill School.