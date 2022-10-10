SATURDAY’S RESULTS Varsity Flag Football
Antilles School 20, Ivanna Eudora Kean High School 0: The Hurricanes shut out the Devil Rays in their St. Thomas-St. John Interscholastic Athletic Association league game at the Ivanna Eudora Kean High field.
Averad Penn ran for one touchdown, as well as a two-point conversion, for Antilles School (1-0-1) in its first win of the season.
Jeffrey Boschulte caught his second TD pass of the season from Ritesh Alwani, and Jean Rene had a kickoff return for a touchdown for the Hurricanes.
Educational Complex High School 8, Good Hope Country Day School 0: The Barracudas blanked the Panthers in a low-scoring St. Croix Interscholastic Athletic Association league game at the Educational Complex High field.
Joshua Rodriguez caught a touchdown pass for Educational Complex High, and Kimonie Jno Baptiste added a safety to cap the Barracudas’ scoring.
FRIDAY’S RESULTS Varsity Boys Volleyball
Antilles Schools 2, Ivanna Eudora Kean High School 0: The Hurricanes defeated their St. Thomas rivals in the second day of thew Kai A. Schjang Varsity Tournament at Central High School, beating the Devil Rays in straight sets.
Antilles School won the match by scores of 25-11 and 26-24 over Ivanna Eudora Kean High.
No other information was available on the match.
Ivanna Eudora Kean High School 2, Good Hope Country Day School 1: The Devil Rays battled through three sets to beat the Panthers in their Kai A. Schjang Varsity Tournament match at Central High School.
Ivanna Eudora Kean High won the opening set 25-22, but Good Hope Country Day took the second set 25-22 to force the tiebreaker. That went to the Devil Rays 15-13.
No other information was available on the match.
Varsity Girls Volleyball
Central High School 2, Ivanna Eudora Kean High School 0: The Lady Caribs won in straight sets over the Lady Devil Rays in the second day of the Kai A. Schjang Varsity Tournament at Central High.
Central High won the match by scores of 25-17 and 25-22 over Ivanna Eudora Kean High.
No other information was available on the match.
Antilles School 2, Free Will Baptist Christian School 1: The Lady Hurricanes needed a third-set tiebreaker to defeat the Lady Warriors in the Kai A. Schjang Varsity Tournament at Central High School.
Antilles School won the first set 25-16, but Free Will Baptist evened the match with a 25-18 victory in the second set. But the Lady Hurricanes took the tiebreaker set 15-13.
No other information was available on the match.
Charlotte Amalie High School 2, Central High School 1: The Lady Hawks needed three sets to beat the Lady Caribs in their Kai A. Schjang Varsity Tournament match at Central High School.
Central High won the opening set 27-25, but Charlotte Amalie High took the next two sets and the match by scores of 25-23 and 15-11.
No other information was available on the match.
Free Will Baptist Christian School 2, Good Hope Country Day School 0: The Lady Warriors downed the Lady Panthers in straight sets in their Kai A. Schjang Varsity Tournament match at Central High School.
Free Will Baptist won the match by scores of 25-19 and 25-21 over Good Hope Country Day.
No other information was available on the match.
Elementary Flag Football
Eulalie Rivera K-9 School 26, Ricardo Richards Elementary School 6: The Rams rolled past Richards Elementary in winning their St. Croix IAA league game at the Good Hope Country Day School field.
No information was available on the scorers for either Rivera K-8 School or Richards Elementary.
