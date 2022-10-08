FRIDAY’S RESULTS Middle School Flag Football
Good Hope Country Day School 44, Church of God Holiness Academy 12: The Panthers rolled past Church of God to win their St. Croix Interscholastic Athletic Association league game.
Colson Lubelt caught two touchdown passes and added a pair of two-point conversions for Good Hope Country Day. Jedi Giordano also had two TD catches and a two-point conversion, and Wyatt Sayre ran for two touchdowns.
Nemecio Camacho and Lamar Harris each ran for one touchdown for Church of God.
John H. Woodson Junior High School 28, Eulalie Rivera K-8 School 0: The Warriors shut out the Rams in their St. Croix IAA league game at the Free Will Baptist Christian School field.
N’koi Newton ran for two touchdowns and a two-point conversion, and Jahquan Creeke added a touchdown run for Woodson Junior High.
Juanita Gardine K-8 School 38, Pearl B. Larsen K-8 School 14: The Bulldogs defeated the Dolphins in their St. Croix IAA league game at the Educational Complex High School field.
Deshawn Lawrence ran for two touchdowns and added a two-point conversion for Gardine K-8 School, and Amare Frorup and Myjah Hendrickson each had two touchdowns.
No information was available on scoring for Larsen K-8 School.
Bertha C. Boschulte Middle School 22, Antilles School 8: The Blazers rolled past the Hurricanes in their St. Thomas-St. John Interscholastic Athletic Association league game at the Antilles School field.
No other information was available on the game.
THURSDAY’S RESULTS Varsity Boys Volleyball
Educational Complex High School 2, CJM Home School 0: The Barracudas opened play in the Kai A. Schjang Varsity Tournament at Central High School with a straight-sets victory over the Home Schoolers.
Educational Complex High won the match by scores of 25-19 and 25-20.
No other information was available on the match.
Central High School 2, Good Hope Country Day School 0: The Caribs downed the Panthers in straight sets in the day’s final match in the Kai A. Schjang Varsity Tournament at Central High School.
Central High won the match by scores of 25-17 and 25-21.
Ricardo Caleb led the Caribs with six blocks and eight kills, Keondre Lewis added 14 service points, and Jean Jacques Dongar had four kills and 10 service points.
No information was available on the leaders for the Panthers.
Varsity Girls Volleyball
Educational Complex High School 2, Good Hope Country Day School 0: The Lady Barracudas swept the Lady Panthers in straight sets in their opening match in the Kai A. Schjang Varsity Tournament at Central High School.
Educational Complex High won the match by scores of 25-15 and 25-8 over Good Hope Country Day.
No other information was available on the match.
WEDNESDAY’S RESULTS Cross Country
The results from the opening race of the St. Croix IAA cross country season, held at the V.I. Track and Field Federation’s cross country course in Negro Bay.
• Jeremiah Nurse of Central High School won the 3.1-mile varsity boys division race in 21 minutes, 4.82 seconds.
• Central High’s Jayda Browne won the 3.1-mile varsity girls division race in 22:38.63.
• Good Hope Country Day swept the top three spots in the junior varsity boys division race, won by Nathan Langley in 12:26.75. David Sean Hardesty was second in 13:06.13, with Quinn Sayre third in 13:58.01.
• Central High took the top three spots in the two-mile junior varsity girls division race, won by Aza Abanakii in 17:06.83. Naomi Crawford was second in 18:18.12, and Serenity George third in 23:42.59.
• David Morton of John H. Woodson Junior High School won the two-mile middle school boys division race in 14:18.22. Maliek Southwell of Good Hope Country Day was second in 15:44.79, and Taj Alexander of Free Will Baptist Christian School third in 18:21.78.
• Olivia Crikelair of Good Hope Country Day won the two-mile middle school girls division race in 17:01.22. Makayla Walcott of Woodson Junior High was second in 17:09.43, and Chaney Smith of Good Hope Country Day was third in 21:45.74.
• Kolebert Feda of Good Hope Country Day won the half-mile elementary boys division race in 3:08.84. Teammate Ridley Smith was second in 3:22.64, with Amani Lee of Alfredo Andrews Elementary School third in 3:30.29.
• Carlise Morris of Good Hope Country Day won the half-mile elementary girls division race in 3:34.08. J’Zharia Osario of Andrews Elementary was second in 3:42.49, with Kyliah Ramos of Claude O. Markoe K-8 School third in 4:07.54.
