SATURDAY’S RESULTS Varsity Boys Basketball
Central High School 71, Good Hope Country Day School 26: The Caribs put together a big first half to pull away from the Panthers in their St. Croix Interscholastic Athletic Association league game.
Central High led 16-6 at the end of the first quarter, then stretched its margin to 39-9 at the halftime break. The Caribs’ defense held Good Hope Country Day to single-digit scoring in each quarter.
Zamouy Swanston made five 3-pointers and finished with a game-high 19 points for Central High, which made 10 3-pointers in the game. Emmanuel George and Kymani Greenidge each finished with 11 points.
Josh Rodgers led the Panthers with 10 points.
Elementary Girls Basketball
Claude O. Markoe Elementary School 10, Juanita Gardine Elementary School 4: The Lady Marlins held the Lady Hurricanes scoreless for more than three quarters in winning their St. Croix IAA league game.
Aniya Burroughs scored a game-high six points to lead Markoe Elementary.
Kimoia Beazer and Tiana Stevens scored two points each for Gardine Elementary.