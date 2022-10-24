SATURDAY’S RESULTS Varsity Flag Football
Gifft Hill School 18, Antilles School 8: The Barracudas put together a late first-half scoring drive to take the lead, then let their defense take control in the second half of their St. Thomas-St. John Interscholastic Athletic Association league victory over the Hurricanes at the Ivanna Eudora Kean High School field.
Dennis Bigrigg threw for three touchdowns and Gifft Hill School’s defense had four interceptions as the Barracudas won their third straight game, improving to 3-1-1 on the season. Antilles School is now 2-2-1.
Bigrigg put Gifft Hill School ahead in the first quarter with his first touchdown pass to Pierce Hollen, but the Hurricanes tied the game on Jeffrey Boschulte’s touchdown catch with 35 seconds remaining in the second quarter, and went ahead on Sammer Yusuf’s two-point conversion.
However, the Barracudas engineered a late scoring drive, with Bigrigg’s second touchdown pass to Hollen with just a few seconds remaining putting Gifft Hill School ahead 12-8 at the half.
The Barracudas added to their lead at the end of the third quarter thanks to Bigrigg, who found Taire Barnes along the sideline for his third touchdown pass of the game.
Gifft Hill School’s defense took over from there, with three interceptions in the second half — one by Barnes, and two by Justin Richards in the end zone in the fourth quarter, thwarting scoring drives. Hunter Simpson also had a first-half interception for the Barracudas.
Central High School’s boys and Charlotte Amalie High School’s girls came away with championship trophies from Antilles School’s Fight Against Cancer Tournament at the Mark C. Marin Center on St. Thomas.
Led by tournament most valuable player Ricardo Caleb, the Caribs defeated host-team Antilles School in four sets in the boys championship match, 27-25, 21-25, 25-22 and 25-20.
To advance to the finals, Central High topped Ivanna Eudora Kean High School in two sets in the second semifinal, 25-22 and 26-24, while the Hurricanes beat Charlotte Amalie High in straight sets in the first semifinal, 25-20 and 25-11.
Meanwhile, in the girls division, tournament most valuable player Zyia Toussaint led the Lady Hawks to a straight-sets win over Antilles School in the championship match, 25-12, 25-23 and 25-20.
To advance to the finals, Charlotte Amalie High overcame a first-set loss to top Central High in three sets in the first semifinal, 26-28, 25-19 and 15-8. In the second semifinal, Antilles School won in straight sets over Educational Complex High School, 25-22 and 25-19.
Eight teams were entered in the boys division — St. Croix’s Central High and Educational Complex High; and St. Thomas’ All Saints Cathedral School, Antilles School, Charlotte Amalie High, Ivanna Eudora Kean High, Ss. Peter and Paul Catholic School and Virgin Islands Montessori School and International Academy.
Nine teams were entered in the girls division — Central High, Educational Complex High and Free Will Baptist Christian School from St. Croix; Gifft Hill School from St. John; and All Saints Cathedral, Antilles School, Charlotte Amalie High, Ivanna Eudora Kean High and Virgin Islands Montessori from St. Thomas.