SATURDAY’S RESULTS Junior Varsity Boys Basketball
Ivanna Eudora Kean High School 59, Antilles School 30: The Devil Rays took command in the second quarter, then pulled away in the second half to beat the Hurricanes in their St. Thomas-St. John Interscholastic Athletic Association league game.
Ahead just 16-10 after the first quarter, Ivanna Eudora Kean High went on to pull ahead 26-13 at the halftime break, then outscored Antilles School 33-17 over the final two quarters.
Kareem Pinney scored a game-high 14 points, and Re’Kai Hughue and Chairye Toussaint added eight points each for the Devil Rays.
Matthew Meyers had eight points and Jefferey Boschulte added six points for the Hurricanes.
Middle School Boys Basketball
Pearl B. Larsen K-8 School 41, Good Hope Country Day School 26: The Dolphins took the lead in the second quarter, then pulled away from the Panthers in the second half to win their St. Croix Interscholastic Athletic Association league game.
Tied 8-all after the first quarter, Larsen K-8 School pulled ahead for a 19-15 halftime lead. The Dolphins then outscored Good Hope Country Day 22-11 over the final two quarters.
Eliyah Rosario scored a game-high 16 points and Nyack Nathaniel added nine points for Larsen K-8 School.
Isaid Delonte had 10 points, Alex Fleming made a pair of 3-pointers to finish with eight points, and Colvin Lubett added seven points for the Panthers.
Bertha C. Boschulte Middle School 36, Antilles School 16: The Blazers dominated the Hurricanes offensively and defensively in the second half to win their St. Thomas-St. John IAA league game.
Ahead just 12-11 at the half, Boschulte Middle outscored Antilles School 24-5 over the second half, including a shutout in the third quarter.
Trevonte Richards scored a game-high 15 points, Keandre Charles added eight points and Anerae Mason had seven points for the Blazers.
Dion Parson had six points and Seger Griffith added four points for the Hurricanes.
Elementary Boys Basketball
Juanita Gardine K-8 School 30, Good Hope Country Day School 22: The Hurricanes pulled away in the second half to win their St. Croix IAA league game over the Panthers.
Ahead 9-8 at the halftime break, Gardine K-8 School outscored Good Hope Country Day 21-14 over the third and fourth quarters to pull away.
Pernell Towers scored a game-high 19 points — 14 coming in the second half — for the Hurricanes.
Cole Cullinan had 16 points to lead the Panthers.
Ricardo Richards Elementary School 19, Claude O. Markoe Elementary School 9: The Strawberries held the Marlins scoreless for half the game in winning their St. Croix IAA league game.
Markoe Elementary led 8-3 after the first quarter, but the shutout over the second and third quarters allowed Richards Elementary to close within 8-5 at the half, then pull ahead 13-8 entering the fourth quarter.
No information was available on the leading scorers for both teams.
Elementary Girls Basketball
Claude O. Markoe Elementary School 20, Ricardo Richards Elementary School 2: The Lady Marlins shut out the Lady Strawberries over three quarters en route to winning their St. Croix IAA league game.
The shutout allowed Markoe Elementary to lead 8-0 at the halftime break and 16-0 entering the fourth quarter.
Kishy’ra Navarro and Jhadah Obersen scored six points each for the Lady Marlins.
Hailey Schenler had two points for Richards Elementary.