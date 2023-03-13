SATURDAY’S RESULTS Varsity Boys Basketball
Ivanna Eudora Kean High School 77, Gifft Hill School 43: The Devil Rays jumped out to a double-digit lead in the first quarter in routing the Barracudas in their St. Thomas-St. John Interscholastic Athletic Association league finale.
Behind a balanced offense, Ivanna Eudora Kean High led Gifft Hill School 18-3 after the first quarter and 42-16 at the halftime break.
Jayden Dixie scored 16 points and Eric Francis made three 3-pointers and finished with 14 points for the Devil Rays, who made 13 3-pointers overall and saw 10 of their 12 players score.
Isaias Obando made four 3-pointers on the way to a game-high 30 points for the Barracudas.
Bertha C. Boschulte Middle School 34, Julius E. Sprauve School 25: The Blazers pulled ahead early, then cruised past the Seagulls to win their St. Thomas-St. John IAA league’s season finale.
Boschulte Middle led 11-6 after the first quarter and 15-6 at the halftime break over Sprauve School.
Anerae Mason scored nine points to lead the Blazers, with Keandre Charles and Trevonte Richards adding eight points each.