WEDNESDAY’S RESULTS Middle School Boys Basketball
Julius E. Sprauve School 23, Bertha C. Boschulte Middle School 18: The Seagulls pulled away from the Blazers in the fourth quarter to win Game 1 of their St. Thomas-St. John Interscholastic Athletic Association league championship series.
Game 2 in the best-of-3 series will be played at the Orville Brown/Pine Peace Basketball Court in Cruz Bay, St. John at 4 p.m. today. If a third game is needed, it will be played at 4 p.m. Friday at Antilles School’s Mark C. Marin Center on St. Thomas.
Sprauve School only led 12-11 at the halftime break, and Boschulte Middle School pulled ahead 15-14 entering the final period. But the Seagulls outscored the Blazers 9-3 in the fourth quarter to pull ahead and win the championship series opener.
Cameron Hill scored a game-high 16 points and KeAndre Scatliffe added four points for Sprauve School.
Anerae Mason led Boschulte Middle School with seven points, with Trevonte Richards scoring four points.