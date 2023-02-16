Season’s biggest field set for Central Invitational
The largest field of teams for a high school basketball tournament this season has been set for this week’s Central High School Varsity Invitational, which begins today.
The third tournament of the 2023 basketball season in the U.S. Virgin Islands will have 15 teams total for the four-day tournament, being played at the Central High gymnasium on St. Croix.
Nine teams make up the boys tournament field, coming from three different islands — St. Croix’s Central High School, Educational Complex High School, Free Will Baptist Christian School, Good Hope Country Day School and CJM Homeschool; St. Thomas’ Antilles School, Charlotte Amalie High School and Ivanna Eudora Kean High School; and Tortola’s Elmore Stoutt High School.
As for the girls tournament field, six teams have entered — St. Croix’s Central High, Educational Complex High and Good Hope Country Day; and St. Thomas’ Antilles School, Charlotte Amalie High and Ivanna Eudora Kean High.
The tournament concludes Sunday, with the girls championship game at 6 p.m. and the boys championship game following at approximately 7:30 p.m.
WEDNESDAY’S RESULTS Junior Varsity Girls Basketball
Antilles School 20, Virgin Islands Montessori School and International Academy 11: The Lady Hurricanes took control early in beating the Lady Volts in their St. Thomas-St. John Interscholastic Athletic Association league game.
Antilles School pulled ahead 8-4 after the first quarter and 10-5 at the halftime break, then outscored Virgin Islands Montessori 10-6 over the final two quarters.
Chelani Telemaque scored a game-high 10 points for the Lady Hurricanes, with A’Myia Greaves adding four points.
Jedea Smith had six points and Sofie Kappel added five points for the Lady Volts.
Middle School Boys Basketball
Good Hope Country Day School 37, Free Will Baptist Christian School 12: The Panthers used a big first quarter to take command early in beating the Warriors in their St. Croix Interscholastic Athletic Association league game.
Good Hope Country Day led 12-0 after the first quarter, and built its lead over Free Will Baptist to 19-4 at the halftime break.
Ryan Rohan made a pair of 3-pointers and finished with six points for the Panthers, with Tremaine Seales adding five points.
Kymari John led the Warriors with four points.
TUESDAY’S RESULTS Varsity Boys Basketball
Ivanna Eudora Kean High School 69, Charlotte Amalie High School 56: The Devil Rays pulled ahead in the first half in beating their island rival Hawks in their St. Thomas-St. John IAA league game.
Kean High pulled out to a 16-6 lead after the first quarter and 32-20 margin at the halftime break, then stayed event with Charlotte Amalie High over the final two quarters.
Melvin Burgos scored 17 points to lead three other players in double figures for the Devil Rays. Jordan Fleming and Vern Frett added 15 points each, and Jayden Dixie had 10 points.
Elijah Peltier had a game-high 21 points and Kirabo Stephens added 14 points for the Hawks.
Varsity Girls Basketball
Charlotte Amalie High School 42, Ivanna Eudora Kean High School 40: The Lady Hawks held off the Lady Devil Rays’ fourth-quarter rally to beat their island rival in their St. Thomas-St. John IAA league game.
Down 18-16 at the half and 33-28 entering the fourth quarter, Ivanna Eudora Kean High outscored Charlotte Amalie High 12-9 in the final period.
Jahnesha Gomez scored 16 points and Yemelie Santana had 13 points for Charlotte Amalie High.
Jada Isaac led Ivanna Eudora Kean High with nine points, with J’Nii Celestine and Krystal Eddy adding eight points each.
Junior Varsity Boys Basketball
Ivanna Eudora Kean High School 47, Charlotte Amalie High School 33: The Devil Rays put together a big first half to beat the Hawks in their St. Thomas-St. John IAA league game.
Ivanna Eudora Kean High led 13-2 after the first quarter and 28-12 at the halftime break over Charlotte Amalie High, with an 18-3 run in the third quarter putting the game away.
Re’Kai Huyghue scored 13 points and Kareem Pinney had 10 points for the Devil Rays.
Sekai Pinney hit two 3-pointers and finished with 10 points for the Hawks, with A’Kyri Kirwin adding eight points.
FOR THE RECORD
In Tuesday’s edition of The Daily News, it was incorrectly reported that Julius E. Sprauve School defeated Gifft Hill School in a St. Thomas-St. John IAA elementary girls basketball game on Monday afternoon. It was Gifft Hill School that won the game over Sprauve School 14-8.
— Daily News Staff