WEDNESDAY’S RESULTS Varsity Soccer
Charlotte Amalie High School 8, Virgin Islands Montessori School and International Academy 2: The Hawks pulled away in the second half to beat the Volts in their St. Thomas-St. John Interscholastic Athletic Association league match.
The win keeps Charlotte Amalie High (8-0-0, 24 points) undefeated and atop the league standings, one game up on second-place Antilles School (7-1-0, 21 points). Meanwhile, Virgin Islands Montessori fell to 3-3-0 (nine points).
Kensley Eugene had four goals for the Hawks, with Allande Rosier also posting a hat trick with three goals. Shinaider Fenelus had the final goal for Charlotte Amalie High, which led 2-0 at the halftime break.
Vinesh Naik and Christopher Griffith ended the Volts’ shutout with goals in the second half.
Ivanna Eudora Kean High School 1, All Saints Cathedral School 1: The Devil Rays and the Vikings battled to their first draw of the season in their St. Thomas-St. John IAA league match.
Kyle Amedee scored in the first half for Ivanna Eudora Kean High (1-6-1, three points), but Gabriel King knotted things up in the second half with his goal for All Saints Cathedral (3-4-1, nine points).
Up next: Two matches are on the schedule Friday. All Saints Cathedral takes on Charlotte Amalie High at the Antilles School field, and Ivanna Eudora Kean High hosts Virgin Islands Montessori. Both matches have a 4:45 p.m. start.
TUESDAY’S RESULTS Elementary Boys Volleyball
Lew Muckle Elementary School 2, Alfredo Andrews Elementary School 1: The Lions had to win a tiebreaker to beat the Blazers in the St. Croix Interscholastic Athletic Association league championship match.
Muckle Elementary won the opening set 25-17, but Andrews Elementary took a close 25-22 victory in the second set to even the match and force a tiebreaker. That was won by the Lions, by a 17-15 score.
No other information was available on the match.
Elementary Girls Volleyball
Good Hope Country Day School 2, Juanita F. Gardine K-8 School 0: The Lady Panthers topped the Lady Hurricanes in straight sets in their St. Croix IAA league semifinal match.
Good Hope Country Day defeated Gardine K-8 School by scores of 25-10 and 25-20 in the semifinal.
No other information was available on the match.
Lew Muckle Elementary School 2, Church of God Holiness Academy 0: The Lady Lions won two close sets over the Lady Eagles in their St. Croix IAA league semifinal match.
Muckle Elementary downed Church of God Holiness Academy by scores of 25-21 and 25-21 in the semifinal.
No other information was available on the match.
Up next: Good Hope Country Day and Muckle Elementary will play for the St. Croix IAA league championship at 4 p.m. today at the Good Hope Country Day School gymnasium.