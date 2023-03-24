THURSDAY’S RESULTS Middle School Boys Basketball
Julius E. Sprauve School 45, Bertha C. Boschulte Middle School 26: The Seagulls beat the Blazers by double digits to win the St. Thomas-St. John Interscholastic Athletic Association league championship.
Sprauve School won the best-of-3 series 2-0, building a double-digit lead early, then cruising past Boschulte Middle School to give St. John schools a sweep of the middle school titles. Gifft Hill School won the middle school girls championship.
The Seagulls went ahead early, leading 10-3 after the first quarter, 23-12 at the halftime break and 35-14 over the Blazers entering the fourth quarter.
Cameron Hill scored a game-high 12 points to lead Sprauve School, with Kelan Brathwaite adding eight points, Davidson Verdant had seven points and KeAndre Scatliffe six points.
Adnelle Dawson led Boschulte Middle School with six points, with Keandre Charles and Hezekiah Corbett adding four points each.
Virgin Islands Montessori School and International Academy 2, Ivanna Eudora Kean High School 1: The Volts pulled out a close victory over the Devil Rays in their St. Thomas-St. John IAA league opener at the Ivanna Eudora Kean High field.
Zachary Mitchell and Amorie Carty both had a goal for Virgin Islands Montessori (1-0-0).
Kyle Amendee had the lone goal for Ivanna Eudora Kean High (0-1-0).