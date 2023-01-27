THURSDAY’S RESULTS Junior Varsity Girls Basketball
John H. Woodson Junior High School 13, Juanita Gardine K-8 School 12: The Lady Warriors overcame a poor first half to rally past the Lady Hurricanes in their St. Croix Interscholastic Athletic Association league game.
Down 4-1 in a low-scoring first two quarters, Woodson Junior High went on to outscore Gardine K-8 School 12-8 in the second half.
Kyliz Osario scored eight points to lead the Lady Warriors.
Rianna Williams and Amara Frorup had four points each for the Lady Hurricanes.
WEDNESDAY’S RESULTS Varsity Boys Basketball
Free Will Baptist Christian School 53, Good Hope Country Day School 49: The Warriors held off the Panthers to win their St. Croix IAA league game.
Free Will Baptist pulled ahead 31-27 at the halftime break, and kept that margin through the second half.
Josh Rodgers made four 3-pointers and finished with 19 points for Good Hope Country Day, and Rzai Denbow added 16 points.
No information was available on the leading scorers for the Warriors.
Educational Complex High School 63, CJM Homeschool 29: The Barracudas raced to a big first half lead and kept going to beat the Bulls in their St. Croix IAA league game.
Educational Complex High led 13-9 after the first quarter, but stretched that to 30-15 at the half and 48-23 after three quarters.
No information was available on the leading scorers for either the Barracudas or CJM Homeschool.
Central High School 35, Educational Complex High School 12: The Lady Caribs dominated the first two quarters in beating the Lady Barracudas in their St. Croix IAA league game.
Central High led 23-9 at the end of the first half, which included a scoreless second quarter by Educational Complex High.
Grecia Jequel-Bello scored 13 points and A’Nesha Deterville added 12 points for the Lady Caribs.
Elisha Ramirez led the Lady Barracudas with seven points.