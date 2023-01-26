WEDNESDAY’S RESULTS Middle School Boys Basketball
John H. Woodson Junior High School 72, Free Will Baptist Christian School 14: Woodson Junior High put together a dominating game in routing Free Will Baptist in their St. Croix Interscholastic Athletic Association game.
Woodson Junior High held Free Will Baptist to single-digit scoring in each quarter, with its offense helping to build a 50-9 halftime lead.
Rubio Heywood III scored a game-high 17 points and Rayquan Bermudez added 15 points for Woodson Junior High.
Antonio Cintron led Free Will Baptist with eight points.
TUESDAY’S RESULTS Junior Varsity Boys Basketball
Educational Complex High School 48, Juanita Gardine K-8 School 12: The Barracudas pulled away early to defeat the Lions in their St. Croix IAA league game.
Educational Complex High led 22-7 at the halftime break, then outscored Gardine K-8 School 26-5 over the final two quarters.
Daniel Browne scored a game-high 11 points for the Barracudas, with Kayden John and Allan Joseph adding 10 points each.
Thadjani Gibbs led Gardine K-8 School with five points.
Elementary Boys Basketball
Lew Muckle Elementary School 27, Ricardo Richards Elementary School 19: The Lions used a big first quarter to pull away from the Strawberries in their St. Croix IAA league game.
Muckle Elementary outscored Richards Elementary 14-0 in the first quarter and led 22-7 at the halftime break. However, the Lions had to hold off the Strawberries’ second-half rally.
Kay-Mani Williams scored nine points and Kymari Springer had eight points for Muckle Elementary.
No information was available on the leading scorers for Richards Elementary.
Claude O. Markoe Elementary School 14, Pearl B. Larsen K-8 School 9: The Marlins defeated the Dolphins in their St. Croix IAA league game.
Zachori Schmidt and Zamir Rivera scored four points each for Larsen K-8 School.
No information was available on the leading scorers for Markoe Elementary.
Elementary Girls Basketball
Lew Muckle Elementary School 24, Ricardo Richards Elementary School 2: The Lady Lions shut out the Lady Strawberries for three quarters in winning their St. Croix IAA league game.
Muckle Elementary led 18-0 at the halftime break, but gave up Richards Elementary’s only points in the third quarter on Ariel Phillip’s field goal.
Neh’Mara Allen scored a game-high 16 points to lead the Lady Lions.