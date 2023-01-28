THURSDAY’S RESULTS Junior Varsity Girls Basketball
Good Hope Country Day School 10, Pearl B. Larsen K-8 School 9: The Lady Panthers held off the Lady Dolphins’ second-half rally to win their St. Croix Interscholastic Athletic Association league game.
Good Hope Country Day led 8-5 at the halftime break, but Larsen K-8 School held the Lady Panthers to two second-half points to make things close.
Maylin Taylor scored a game-high eight points to lead Good Hope Country Day.
Kameryn Padgett led the Lady Dolphins with five points.
Elementary Boys Basketball
Church of God Holiness Academy 22, CJM Homeschool 5: Church of God rolled past the Bulls in their St. Croix IAA league game.
Church of God pulled ahead 7-1 at the halftime break, then put together a big third quarter (outscoring CJM 12-1) to more than double its lead.
Nemecio Camacho scored a game-high seven points and Kirt Thomas added six points to lead Church of God.
Kaiden Castillo led the Bulls with four points.
Lew Muckle Elementary School 37, Pearl B. Larsen K-8 School 21: The Lions routed the Dolphins in winning their St. Croix IAA league game.
Key-Mari Williams scored a game-high 19 points and Adrian Abrahson added 10 points to lead Muckle Elementary.
Michael Phillips had six points and Zamir Rivera added five points for Larsen K-8 School.
Elementary Girls Basketball
Lew Muckle Elementary School 7, Pearl B. Larsen K-8 School 2: The Lady Lions shut out the Lady Dolphins for three-quarters of the game to win their St. Croix IAA league contest.
Muckle Elementary led just 3-2 after the first quarter, but kept Larsen K-8 School off the scoreboard the rest of the game.
NehMara Allen scored a game-high five points for the Lady Lions, with O’Knaiyah Williams adding two points.
Taliyah Popo led the Lady Dolphins with two points.
Track and Field
Good Hope Country Day School’s Kirra Lambert and Nathan Langley, and Free Will Baptist Christian School’s Safiya Prasad won two events each during the St. Croix Interscholastic Athletic Association’s season-opening middle school, junior varsity and varsity meet.
Lambert won the JV girls 800-meter run in 2 minutes, 37.94 seconds, and the JV girls 200-meter dash in 29.26 seconds.
Langley won the JV boys 800-meter run in 2:11.93 and the JV boys 200-meter dash in 24.57.
Prasad won the middle school girls 800-meter run in 2:40.64 and the middle school girls 200-meter dash in 29.48.
Other event winners were David Morton Jr. of John H. Woodson Junior High School (middle school boys 800-meter run, 2:34.46), Saldana Nasir of Central High School (varsity girls 800-meter run, 2:35.41), Rajon Charles of Woodson Junior High (middle school boys 200-meter dash, 25.10), Soemili Perez of Free Will Baptist (varsity girls 200-meter dash, 30.91), and Jean Jacques Dongar of Good Hope Country Day (varsity boys 200-meter dash, 25.13).
WEDNESDAY’S RESULTS Varsity Boys Basketball
Antilles School 70, All Saints Cathedral School 17: The Hurricanes opened the St. Thomas-St. John Interscholastic Athletic Association season with a rout of the Vikings.
Dillen Webbe and K’Nard Callendar scored 15 points each for Antilles School.
Tamir Browne led All Saints Cathedral with eight points.
Varsity Girls Basketball
Charlotte Amalie High School 53, Antilles School 22: Defending St. Thomas-St. John IAA league champion Lady Hawks rolled past the Lady Hurricanes in their season opener.
Yemeli Santana-Rodriguez scored 13 points and Kayla Laplace added 12 points to lead Charlotte Amalie High.
C’Orna Greene had a game-high 14 points for Antilles School.
