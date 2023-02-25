St. Croix IAA basketball finals today at Central HS
The St. Croix Interscholastic Athletic Association’s basketball champions for the 2023 season will be decided today, with titles in seven divisions up for grabs.
The championship games will be played at the Central High School gymnasium beginning at 11 a.m. Admission to all games is free.
The title game pairings are:
Elementary girls: Lew Muckle Elementary School vs. Claude O. Markoe Elementary School, 11 a.m.; Elementary boys: Lew Muckle Elementary School vs. Alfredo Andrews Elementary School, 12 p.m.; Middle school boys: John H. Woodson Junior High School vs. Good Hope Country Day School, 1 p.m.; Junior varsity girls: John H. Woodson Junior High School vs. Central High School, 2 p.m.; Junior varsity boys: Central High School vs. Good Hope Country Day School, 3 p.m.; Varsity girls: Central High School vs. Good Hope Country Day School, 4 p.m.; Varsity boys: Central High School vs. Good Hope Country Day School, 5 p.m.
FRIDAY’S RESULTS Varsity Boys Basketball
Ivanna Eudora Kean High School 71, All Saints Cathedral School 26: The Devil Rays raced out to a double-digit lead in the first quarter and never let up in routing the Vikings in their St. Thomas-St. John Interscholastic Athletic Association league game.
Ivanna Eudora Kean High led 20-3 after the first period, then outscored All Saints Cathedral 22-1 in the second quarter for a 42-4 halftime lead.
Guyma Phebe made four 3-pointers and finished with 12 points for the Devil Rays, with C’Kai Frett and Randy Nolasco adding 10 points each.
Tamir Browne also made four 3-pointers en route to a game-high 21 points for the Vikings. Jaedon Hodge had five points.
Antilles School 79, Gifft Hill School 41: The Hurricanes pulled ahead in the first half, then turned up the juice offensively against the Barracudas in the second half in winning their St. Thomas-St. John IAA game.
Antilles School led 30-14 after the first two quarters, then outscored Gifft Hill School 49-27 over the third and fourth periods.
Four players finished in double figuresd for the Hurricanes. William Thompson made five 3-pointers and had 15 points, and Julien Loewenstein also scored 15 points. Ruel Hazel and Jorian Martin added 10 points each.
Isaias Obando made three 3-pointers and scored 15 points for the Barracudas, with Angel Perez also making three 3-pointers en route to adding nine points.
— Daily News Staff