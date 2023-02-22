TUESDAY’S RESULTS St. Croix IAA Playoffs Junior Varsity Boys Basketball
Central High School 44, Juanita Gardine K-8 School 18: The Caribs rolled past the Hurricanes to advance to the championship game in the St. Croix Interscholastic Athletic Association playoffs.
Central High will face the winner of the other semifinal game between Educational Complex High School and Good Hope Country Day School in Saturday’s championship game at the Central High gym.
The Caribs led 20-12 at the halftime break, then outscored the Hurricanes 24-6 over the final two quarters.
No information was available on the leading scorers for both teams.
Junior Varsity Girls Basketball
John H. Woodson Junior High School 19, Pearl B. Larsen K-8 School 4: The Lady Warriors rolled past the Lady Dolphins in their semifinal game in the St. Croix IAA playoffs.
Woodson Junior High will now face Central High School in the JV girls championship game Saturday at the Central High gymnasium.
Kyliz Osario scored a game-high 12 points, Natalie Santiago added four points and A’Zara Augustin had three points for Woodson Junior High.
Shaila Greenidge led Larsen K-8 School with four points.
Central High School 13, Good Hope Country Day School 7: The Lady Caribs put away the Lady Panthers in the second half to win their semifinal game in the St. Croix IAA playoffs.
Ahead 5-3 at the halftime break, Central High outscored Good Hope Country Day 8-4 over the final two quarters.
Denirah Nurse scored a game-high nine points and Yamaris Soto and Keziah Bernier added two points each for the Lady Caribs.
No information was available on the leading scorers for the Lady Panthers.
Elementary Boys Basketball
Church of God Holiness Academy 27, Claude O. Markoe Elementary School 17: Church of God topped the Marlins in a quarterfinal game of the St. Croix IAA playoffs.
Nemecio Camacho scored a game-high 10 points for Church of God.
No information was available on the leading scorers for Markoe Elementary.