THURSDAY’S RESULTS Elementary Boys Basketball
Alfredo Andrews Elementary School 36, CJM Homeschool 6: The Blazers routed the Bulls to win their St. Croix Interscholastic Athletic Association league opener.
Jose Herrera scored a game-high 13 points for Andrews Elementary, while Zidane Burke paced CJM Homeschool with six points.
Church of God Holiness Academy 22, Ricardo Richards Elementary School 14: Church of God won its opening game in St. Croix IAA league play over Richards Elementary.
No other information was available on the game.
Juanita Gardine Elementary School 15, Pearl B. Larsen K-8 School 14: The Hurricanes pulled out a one-point victory over the Dolphins in their St. Croix IAA league opener.
No other information was available on the game.
Elementary Girls Basketball
Juanita Gardine Elementary School 4, Pearl B. Larsen K-8 School 2: The Lady Hurricanes pulled out a close victory over the Lady Dolphins in their St. Croix IAA league opener.
No other information was available on the game.
WEDNESDAY’S RESULTS Middle School Boys Basketball
Pearl B. Larsen K-8 School 66, Free Will Baptist Christian School 19: Three players finished in double figures for the Dolphins in winning their St. Croix IAA league opener over the Warriors.
Nathaniel Nyack scored a game-high 19 points, Akeel Williams added 18 points and Elijah Rosario scored 11 points for Larsen K-8, which led 40-2 at the halftime breaK.
Antonio Cintron led Free Will Baptist with six points.
— Daily News Staff