Monday’s Results Middle School Flag Football
John H. Woodson Junior High School 42, Free Will Baptist School 12: N’koi Newton dominated on both sides of the ball in leading Woodson Junior High to a season-opening victory over Free Will Baptist on Monday in a St. Croix Interscholastic Athletic Association game at Free Will Baptist School.
Newton scored four touchdowns for Woodson Junior High (1-0), and added a pair of interceptions on defense for the Warriors.
No information was available on the other scorers for Woodson Junior High, or on who scored for Free Will Baptist (0-1).
CJM Home School 33, Pearl B. Larsen K-8 Elementary School 12: The Home Schoolers claimed a share of the early lead in the St. Croix IAA standings with a dominating season-opening victory over the Dolphins at the Central High School field.
Jah’dai Richards scored five touchdowns to put most of the points on the scoreboard for the Home Schoolers (1-0). In addition, Richards contributed on the defensive end with three interceptions.
No information was available on the other scorers for CJM Home School, or on who scored for the Dolphins (0-1).
What’s next: Two games are on the St. Croix IAA middle school schedule for Wednesday. Eulalie Rivera Elementary School takes on Juanita Gardine Elementary School in their season openers at the Educational Complex High School field, while Good Hope Country Day School faces Church of God Holiness Academy at the Central High field.