THURSDAY’S RESULTS Junior Varsity Girls Basketball
John H. Woodson Junior High School 23, Pearl B. Larsen K-8 School 9: The Lady Warriors jumped out to a big first-half lead over the Lady Dolphins in winning their St. Croix Interscholastic Athletic Association league game.
Woodson Junior High led 10-5 at the halftime break over Larsen K-8 School, then finished the final two quarters outscoring the Lady Dolphins 13-4.
Kyliz Osario and Natalia Santiago had five points each for the Lady Warriors.
Kameryn Padgett led Larsen K-8 School with three points.
Middle School Boys Basketball
Julius E. Sprauve School 29, Gifft Hill School 19: The Seagulls downed the Barracudas in a battle of St. John schools in their St. Thomas-St. John Interscholastic Athletic Association league game.
Three players — Cameron Hill, Kelan Brathwaite and Kelijah Simon — had seven points each for Sprauve School.
Leandre Liburd finished with six ponts and William Tapping had three points for Gifft Hill School.
Middle School Girls Basketball
Gifft Hill School 5, Julius E. Sprauve School 4: The Lady Barracudas edges past the Lady Seagulls in their St. Thomas-St. John IAA league game on St. John.
Nhtalya Jacobs scored four points and Elizabeth Ferrell had one point for Gifft Hill School.
Kahleya Alford and Rhea Hill had two points each for Sprauve School.
Elementary Girls Basketball
Good Hope Country Day School 15, Juanita Gardine K-8 School 4: The Lady Panthers routed the Lady Hurricanes in their St. Croix IAA league game.
Keziah Bernier had six points and Denirah Nurse added five points for Good Hope Country Day.
Amalie Leah scored two points for Gardine K-8 School.
WEDNESDAY’S RESULTS Varsity Boys Basketball
Good Hope Country Day School 55, Educational Complex High School 54: The Panthers held off the Barracudas’ second-half rally to take a close victory in their St. Croix IAA league game.
Good Hope Country Day extended a two-point lead, 13-11, after the first quarter to a 29-21 margin at the halftime break. But Educational Complex High made it close in the second half, outscoring the Panthers 33-26 over the final two quarters.
Joshua Rodgers scored a game-high 24 points, Jean Jacques Dongar had 15 points and Michael Atwell added 10 points in the second half for Good Hope Country Day.
No information was available on the leading scorers for the Barracudas.
Varsity Girls Basketball
Good Hope Country Day School 31, Educational Complex High School 28: The Lady Panthers battled through all four quarters before downing the Lady Barracudas in their St. Croix IAA league game.
Good Hope Country Day only led Educational Complex High 18-17 at the halftime break, and the Lady Panthers only outscored the Lady Barracudas 13-11 over the final two quarters.
La’Kaisah Graham scored a game-high 25 points to lead Good Hope Country Day.
Elisha Ramirez made three 3-pointers and led Educational Complex High with 17 points.
Junior Varsity Girls Basketball
John H. Woodson Junior High School 12, Good Hope Country Day School 8: The Lady Warriors broke a tie game in the fourth quarter by shutting out the Lady Panthers to win their St. Croix IAA league game.
Tied 8-all through three quarters, Woodson Junior High outscored Good Hope Country Day 4-0 in the fourth quarter.
Kylie Osorio led the Lady Warriors with six points.
Anjanna Tutein had six points to pace the Lady Panthers.
Middle School Boys Basketball
John H. Woodson Junior High School 44, Good Hope Country Day School 42: The Warriors held off the Panthers’ second-half rally to win their St. Croix IAA league game.
Woodson Junior High led 21-17 at the halftime break, but Good Hope Country Day pulled to within 30-25 entering the fourth quarter.
Micaran Jones, Hameet Bohar and Rubio Heywood had 12 points each for the Warriors.
Baiah Delande scored 13 points and Colson Lubelt added 11 points for the Panthers.
