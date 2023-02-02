WEDNESDAY’S RESULTS Varsity Boys Basketball
Central High School 54, Free Will Baptist Christian School 35: The Caribs pulled away in the second half to defeat the Warriors in their St. Croix Interscholastic Athletic Association league game.
Central High trailed 12-5 after the first quarter, but fought back to take a 21-17 lead over Free Will Baptist at the halftime break. The Caribs then outscored the Warriors 33-16 over the final two quarters.
Zamouy Swanston scored a game-high 20 points and Mark Prince added 10 points for Central High.
Isaac Roberts had 13 points and Jalique Smith added nine points for Free Will Baptist.
Ivanna Eudora Kean High School 68, Antilles School 51: The Devil Rays built a double-digit lead in the first quarter and made it stand up in beating the Hurricanes in their St. Thomas-St. John Interscholastic Athletic Association league game.
Ivanna Eudora Kean High led 22-8 by the end of the first quarter – a margin over Antilles School that would increase by only three points over the remaining three quarters.
Vern Frett scored a game-high 17 points — 10 coming in that key first quarter — Jayden Dixon added 15 points and Jordan Fleming had 14 points for the Devil Rays.
Julien Lowenstein had 14 points, William Thompson scored 13 points and K’Nard Callendar added nine points for the Hurricanes.
Varsity Girls Basketball
Ivanna Eudora Kean High School 40, Antilles School 21: The Lady Devils Rays took control early in taking their St. Thomas-St. John IAA league game from the Lady Hurricanes.
Ivanna Eudora Kean High led 14-5 after the first quarter and 20-9 at the halftime break, then extended its lead to 31-13 entering the fourth quarter.
Jada Issac scored 12 points, Krystal Eddy added 10 points and Patricia Thomas had nine points for the Lady Devil Rays.
C’Orna Greene had a game-high 15 points for the Lady Hurricanes.
TUESDAY’S RESULTS Junior Varsity Boys Basketball
Central High School 42, Juanita Gardine K-8 School 14: The Caribs raced out to a double-digit lead in the first quarter en route to topping the Hurricanes in their St. Croix IAA league game.
Central High led 18-5 after the first quarter and 31-8 heading into the fourth quarter against Gardine K-8 School.
No information was available on the leading scorers for both teams.
Junior Varsity Girls Basketball
Juanita Gardine K-8 School 18, Central High School 16: The Lady Hurricanes overcame a one-point deficit entering the fourth quarter to beat the Lady Caribs in their St. Croix IAA league game.
Gardine K-8 School led 10-6 at the halftime break, only to see Central High turn things around in the third quarter and lead 12-11 entering the final period.
But the Lady Hurricanes outscored the Lady Caribs 7-4 in the fourth quarter to win.
Marcia Liburd led Gardine K-8 School with 10 points.
Denirah Nurse scored 10 points for Central High.
— Daily News Staff