FRIDAY’S RESULTS Varsity Boys Basketball
Central High School 52, Free Will Baptist Christian School 34: The Caribs took control in the first half en route to beating the Warriors in their St. Croix Interscholastic Athletic Association league game.
Central High jumped out to a 25-12 lead at the halftime break over Free Will Baptist, with the Caribs then outscoring the Warriors 20-9 in the third quarter to put the game away.
Mark Prince made three 3-pointers and finished with a game-high 19 points for Central High, with Zamouy Swanston adding 10 points.
Jalique Smith led Free Will Baptist with 10 points, with Isaac Roberts adding seven points.
Gifft Hill School 53, All Saints Cathedral School 26: The Barracudas built a double-digit lead early over the Vikings in winning their St. Thomas-St. John Interscholastic Athletic Association league game.
St. John’s Gifft Hill School bolted to a 19-2 lead after the first quarter, and built its margin over All Saints Cathedral to 30-11 by the halftime break.
Isaias Obando scored a game-high 17 points and Kevin DeLeon added eight points for the Barracudas.
Tamir Browne led the Vikings with 10 points, and Gabriel King and Kingston Walker added five points each.
Varsity Girls Basketball
Charlotte Amalie High School 32, Antilles School 16: The Lady Hawks took the lead early and slowly pulled away from the Lady Hurricanes in their St. Thomas-St. John IAA league game.
Charlotte Amalie High only led 12-5 at the halftime break, but outscored Antilles School 20-11 over the third and fourth quarters.
Yemelie Santana scored a game-high 12 points, Jahnesha Gomez added eight points and Jah’Leisha Nesbitt had six points for the Lady Hawks.
C’Orna Greene had eight points and Madison Roy added five points for the Lady Hurricanes.
Middle School Boys Basketball
John H. Woodson Junior High School 71, Free Will Baptist Christian School 5: Woodson Junior High put together a dominating game in beating Free Will Baptist in their St. Croix IAA league game.
Woodson Junior High led 15-3 after the first quarter and 28-5 at the halftime break, then held Free Will Baptist scoreless over the final two quarters.
Rubio Heywood scored all of his game-high 16 points in the second half for Woodson Junior High. N’Kori Williams and Micaiah Jones each had seven points.
Phillip Fechter had three points and Isaiah Jones added two points for Free Will Baptist.
THURSDAY’S RESULTS Junior Varsity Boys Basketball
Central High School 45, Good Hope Country Day School 31: The Caribs built a double-digit lead in the first half in beating the Panthers in their St. Croix IAA league game.
Central High pulled ahead 11-4 by the end of the first quarter and 26-10 at the halftime break over Good Hope Country Day.
Thomas Bugg led the Panthers with 11 points, with Omar Hamed making two 3-pointers and finishing with seven points.
No information was available on the leading scorers for the Caribs.
WEDNESDAY’S RESULTS Middle School Boys Basketball
Pearl B. Larsen K-8 School 62, Free Will Baptist Christian School 22: The Dolphins raced out to a big lead in the first half en route to downing the Warriors in their St. Croix IAA league game.
Larsen K-8 School led 32-14 at the halftime break, then held Free Will Baptist to just seven points over the final two quarters.
Akeel Williams scored 13 points and Nathaniel Nyack added 10 points for the Dolphins.
Kymari John made two 3-pointers and finished with a game-high 15 points for the Warriors.
— Daily News Staff