TUESDAY’S RESULTS Varsity Boys Basketball
Antilles School 60, Charlotte Amalie High School 59: The Hurricanes held off the Hawks’ fourth-quarter rally to win their St. Thomas-St. John Interscholastic Athletic Association league game.
Antilles School led 28-27 at the halftime break, but outscored Charlotte Amalie High 19-8 in the third quarter to take a 47-35 lead entering the final period.
However, the Hawks turned up the heat in the fourth quarter, outscoring the Hurricanes 24-13 to make a late run at the win.
K’Nard Callendar scored 15 of his team-high 19 points in the second half for Antilles School. William Thompson made three 3-pointers and finished with 13 points, and Julien Loewenstein added 11 points.
Sha’nai France scored 14 of his game-high 21 points in the fourth quarter for Charlotte Amalie High, which had three other players score in double figures.
Caijonte Andrews finished with 13 points, Kidane Stephens added 12 points and Elijah Peltier had 11 points for the Hawks.
Varsity Girls Basketball
Ivanna Eudora Kean High School 38, Antilles School 31: The Lady Devil Rays took control early in beating the Lady Hurricanes in their St. Thomas-St. John IAA league game.
Ivanna Eudora Kean High led 12-4 after the first quarter and 19-10 at the halftime break, then stretched its lead over Antilles School to 31-17 entering the fourth quarter.
Krystal Eddy scored 10 points for the Lady Devil Rays, with Patricia Thomas and Te’Anique Joseph adding seven points each and Jada Isaac had six points.
C’Orna Greene had a game-high 16 points — eight coming in the fourth quarter — for the Lady Hurricanes, with Ishr Bhullar and Charity Sertich adding four points each.
MONDAY’S RESULTS Varsity Boys Basketball
Ivanna Eudora Kean High School 73, All Saints Cathedral School 21: The Devil Rays rolled to a commanding lead in the first half, then cruised to a victory over the Vikings in their St. Thomas-St. John IAA league game.
Ivanna Eudora Kean High had seven players score seven or more points in Monday’s game, helping the Devil Rays pull out to a 32-6 lead over All Saints Cathedral at the end of the first quarter and 51-8 by the halftime break.
Daevion Williams made a pair of 3-pointers and finished with 14 points to lead Ivanna Eudora Kean High, with C’Kai Frett (who also made two 3-pointers) and Jayden Dixie adding 10 points each.
Gabriel King made a pair of 3-pointers and finished with 10 points for the Vikings, with Tamir Browne adding nine points.
— Daily News Staff